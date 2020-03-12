In a statement released Thursday, the Georgia High School Association has recommended the suspension of all activities due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.
Each school district will have discretion over whether or not their teams will compete.
“The regular season belongs to the schools themselves,“ said Dr. Robin Hines, Executive Director of the GHSA. “We can only recommend that they suspend playing. The final decision will rest with the local school systems, but we hope they heed the Governor’s and the GHSA’s recommendations.”
Check back later as more details emerge.
Hines' full statement can be read here:
https://www.ghsa.net/ghsa-postpones-state-literary-meets-recommends-suspension-all-activities
