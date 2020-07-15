The Georgia High School Association took another step toward allowing more traditional summer football workouts, granting teams permission to use helmets.
Teams can begin using helmets July 20, according to an announcement made by the GHSA on Wednesday (July 15).
Schools must sanitize the helmet before and after each workout.
The GHSA noted that acclimatization will begin July 27 with practice starting on Aug. 1.
