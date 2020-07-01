High school athletes in the state will be allowed to participate in intersquad scrimmages starting July 6, as the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) continues to ease summertime workout restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to an announcement posted on the GHSA’s website July 1, the organization elected to implement inter-squad competitions but competition between schools remains prohibited.
The GHSA also announced that groups of 50 can re-group “if it can be done safely.” Cheerleading, softball and volleyball tryouts can proceed as well.
Mask and face covering are recommended as athletes move forth with summer workouts, while each athlete “should have their own water bottle.” The use of water fountains or “water cows” is not allowed.
The GHSA also stipulated that football players are not to wear helmets, shoulder pads, girdles or thigh pads.
