In a development signaling a return toward more traditional summer workouts, the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) will allow teams to use balls and equipment for workouts and expand workout groups to 50 starting June 22.
Scrimmaging is still not allowed.
Georgia High School Association executive director Robin Hines made the announcement though a statement posted to the GHSA's website.
Athletes across the state returned for conditioning and workouts on June 8, after a long hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic, with numerous restrictions. Those limits included prohibiting balls and equipment at conditioning/workout sessions, limiting the number of participants to 20 per group and checking athlete’s temperatures prior to participation.
After a week of workouts, the GHSA allowed conditioning and workout groups to increase from 20 to 25 beginning with June 15’s workout/conditioning sessions.
In increasing groups to 50 participants now, the GHSA said existing groups of 25 may be combined into one group of 50.
