Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday (March 26) that public schools would remained closed until April 24 due to the coronavirus outbreak, essentially extending the shutdown of spring sports until then, too.
The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) announced Thursday that it will decide on the fate of the remainder of the spring sports season by that date, if not sooner.
“I am sure most of you know by now that Governor Kemp on Thursday extended the mandatory closing of all schools through April 24,” GHSA director Robin Hines said in a statement posted on the organization’s website. “Obviously, the GHSA will follow this edict, and we remind our member schools that all practices and contests remain suspended until at least April 24.
“The governor’s office has indicated that he likely will make a decision on the remainder of the school year sometime prior to April 24. Therefore, at or before that time, the GHSA office will inform our member schools of a decision regarding resuming spring sports and activities.”
Spring sports have been suspended since mid-March due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“These are, of course, unprecedented times that call for unprecedented actions and our main concern remains the safety of all student-athletes, their families and fans,” Hines said.
