The Jackson County High volleyball team claimed two wins to start the season on August 8, defeating North Hall and Dacula in straight sets.
The Lady Panthers defeated North Hall 25-17, 25-12 and Dacula 25-15, 25-23.
Updated: August 9, 2023 @ 3:23 pm
