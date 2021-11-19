A fourth Jefferson High School coach or graduate has been selected for the National Wrestling Hall of Fame honor.
Gary Glenn was recently one of seven Georgian selected for the NWHF, which is based in Oklahoma. The Georgia group will be inducted on April 24 at The Venue at Friendship Springs.
The other three hall of fame inductees from JHS are coaches Jack Keen, Doug Thurmond and William Howington.
Glenn will be inducted as "Lifetime Service to Wrestling" recipients in recognition of contributing at least 20 years to the sport of wrestling as a coach, referee or contributor.
In addition to helping start the Jefferson program for elementary and middle-schoolers in the mid-1970s under the mentorship of the legendary Hall of Fame Coach Jack Keen, Glenn helped revive the Johnson varsity program from 2002-2005. In addition to his coaching and mentorship, Glenn was also selected on the basis of his 50+ year career as an award winning sports journalist, covering wrestling at the local, state and national levels.
During his career, Glenn covered NCAA tournaments and meets for national distribution; interviewed numerous collegiate greats; pioneered coverage of local wrestling meets on TV and radio; served as the master of ceremonies for NWHOF-GA Chapter inductions; as well as being the voice of numerous regular/post season tourneys. Glenn also served as a mentor to other coaches; and a number of his former wrestlers became coaches, including varsity coaches such as Chad Cole at Johnson and former Jefferson coach Doug Thurmond, the all-time winningest State Champion Coach in Georgia History and a member of the Hall of Fame himself.
Glenn has also won numerous local, state, regional, national, and world championships in various age and weight divisions in different associations and disciplines of another sport — powerlifting. He also has been honored as the Hall County Master’s Athlete and Sportsman of the Year. He credits the lessons learned and training from wrestling with helping him in his other athletic endeavors.
“This is a tremendous honor, one of the highlights of my life,” Glenn said. “To be associated with such an elite group is both flattering and humbling at the same time. These are truly some of the finest people I have ever known. I count myself fortunate to be going in with such a great group of guys and to be included in their ranks.”
Glenn is a 1972 Honor Graduate of Jefferson High and a 1976 Phi Beta Kappa Honor Graduate of the University of Georgia. He began his journalism career as a sportswriter for The Jackson Herald in Jefferson when he was 15.
The National Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum is located in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Its goals are to preserve the sport of wrestling’s history, recognize extraordinary individual accomplishments and inspire future generations to participate in the oldest sport known to man.
