Add a regional title to the résumé of Jefferson High School alum R. Garry Glenn who went to the Northeast Georgia Bench Press and Deadlift Championships at the MHM Gym near Cornelia Saturday (June 5) and came away with a first place medal.
At a bodyweight of around 200, the 67-year-old Glenn locked out 305 pounds.
“The 305 today (Saturday) was a true ‘Praise the Lord’ moment,” said Glenn, who was lifting in his first meet of the year. “I am very happy with that lift.”
Glenn has numerous state, national and world titles to his credit. He is a 1972 graduate of Jefferson High School where he lettered in wrestling and football. He is a former Jefferson Junior High wrestling and football coach and a former Johnson High head wrestling and assistant football coach, as well as an award-winning, long-time sports journalist.
