Hall is 6'2" 310 and plays defensive lineman for Assumption.
According to Assumption's online listing, Aaron is the son of Ricky and Trisha Hall. His sister Jenay played basketball at South Carolina State. He has volunteered feeding the homeless in Atlanta for over six years and is majoring in psychology.
Assumption University is a private, Roman Catholic university in Worcester, Massachusetts.
