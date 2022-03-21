Jackson County Parks and Recreation, STARS Competition Cheer Squads took 1st Place at the Fusion Dance and Cheer, Level Up Cheer Competition that was held Sunday (Mar. 6) at the Chattanooga Convention Center, in Chattanooga, Tenn.
Both, the Rising Stars (8U) and the Shooting Stars (12U) earned 1st Place receiving a full paid bid to a national competition. Stars will be attending The One Finals in Orlando, Florida.
Both squads also took 1st Place at the WSA Competition that was held on January 15th at the Classic Center in Athens. They placed 1st at the Victory Rockin Valentine’s Competition at the Dalton Convention Center in Dalton.
This marks 6 consecutive years that JCPR STARS teams have made it to Nationals under Head Coach, Mariah Spry (Owner of Thunder Tumbling Gym) and JCPR Cheer Director- Shara Spry.
Jackson County Parks and Recreation is proud to offer this great program to our young athletes in Jackson County. This program helps them to develop the necessary skills to compete this level. We are grateful to have awesome parents and community support for this program.
The STARS Competition Cheer Squads will be hosting fundraisers to help them get to Nationals. The Mother/Son “Under The Stars” Dance will take place on Saturday (Mar. 26) in the James Brown Gym on Gordon Street (must purchase tickets online).
If you would like to help or sponsor this great group of girls please send payments to:
Jackson County Parks and Recreations
441 Gordon Street
Jefferson, Georgia
(tax deductible payments made to JCYSA – noted for Stars)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.