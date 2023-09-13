A local high school football player is in the state's top 10 for rushing yards so far this season, according to MaxPrep rankings.
Jackson County High School senior M.J. Spurlin is ranked #8 in individual rushing yards as of Sept. 13 with 616 total yards.
The MaxPrep list is led by Jordan Triplett of /Frederica Academy who has an amazing 902 yards after just three games this fall. Joshua Adams of Bethlehem Christian Academy was second on the list with 754 yards.
Spurlin, 6'3", 240 lbs. has carried 103 times in four games with 9 touchdowns. He's also had 61 yards receiving with 7 receptions and 2 touchdowns.
Spurlin is ranked 98 in the nation for rushing and #1 in Georgia Class 6A.
