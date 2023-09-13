SPURLIN

Jackson County’s M.J. Spurlin gets to the outside on a carry against Mountain View. Spurlin’s night included a 66-yard touchdown run.

 Photo courtesy of The Gwinnett Daily Post

A local high school football player is in the state's top 10 for rushing yards so far this season, according to MaxPrep rankings.

Jackson County High School senior M.J. Spurlin is ranked #8 in individual rushing yards as of Sept. 13 with 616 total yards.

