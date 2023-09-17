Jackson County's softball team is coming off a come-from-behind 4-3 victory of the Lanier Longhorns last Thursday, riding the momentum into a critical part of the season ahead.
The Lady Panthers improved to 7-5 overall and 3-2 in region play. JCHS has 13 region contests remaining to close out the 2023 regular season.
The first two of those region contests were held Sept. 19, at home against Shiloh.
JCHS visits Apalachee for a single-game contest Sept. 21. The two teams split a doubleheader on Aug. 28.
JCHS hosts a doubleheader against Habersham Central on Tuesday, Sept. 26. The Lady Panthers defeated Habersham Central 4-3 on Aug. 31.
In the victory over Lanier, the Lady Panthers trailed 3-2 heading into the top of the seventh inning. After Kylen Hewell reached base on an error, Emery Schiffman connected on an RBI double to tie the game at 3-3. Raeghan Thompson then singled to center field, driving home Schiffman and the winning run.
The bottom half of the batting order played a major part in the success for the Panthers, as the 7, 8, 9 hitters combined for four of the eight hits. Brooklyn Bruce was 1-for-2 with a run scored, while Katelyn Czentnar was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Marley Grounds waas 1-for-3. Hewell was 1-for-4 with two runs scored, while Schiffman drove in a run and scored a run in the victory. Thompson drove in two of the Lady Panthers' runs on the night.
Hewell pitched six innings in the circle, allowing one earned run while striking out three. Shiffman pitched the seventh inning, allowing no runs while striking out one.
