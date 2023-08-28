Jackson County's volleyball team continued its hot start to the 2023 season, improving its record to 16-1.
The Lady Panthers, ranked No. 4 in Class AAAAAA, earned 2-0 victories over Athens Christian, Collins Hill, Athens Academy, Apalachee and Arabia Mountain last week, before suffering their first loss of the season to Lakeside in the fourth and final match of Saturday's Aloha Bash at Brookwood High School.
