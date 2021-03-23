While acknowledging it’s not their preferred option, Jefferson leaders endorsed the state department of transportation’s proposal to install an “R-cut” at the intersection of Old Swimming Pool Rd. and the Hwy. 129 bypass to remedy traffic problems there.
The Jefferson City Council voted unanimously at its March 22 meeting to support the R-cut (Restricted Crossing U-Turn), which will prohibit drivers on Old Swimming Pool Rd. from crossing over the highway or making left turns onto it.
“I think we all recognize that a traffic signal is our first choice, but given that being not a option from G-DOT, this (the R-cut) moves us toward a safer intersection,” mayor Jon Howell said.
The problems at the intersection including vehicles stacking during peak hours and multiple vehicles stopped in the median as drivers attempt to cross over the highway or make a left turn, presenting a safety hazard.
The R-cut would utilize raised concrete islands to block that access. Drivers needing to turn left off Old Swimming Pool Rd. to travel north on the bypass would instead have to turn right and make a U-turn at a median break near Panther Dr.
The intersection doesn’t not meet traffic volume thresholds to qualify for traffic light, leading the DOT to offer the R-cut as an alternative.
The Jefferson City Council discussed the issue at its March 8 meeting and then held a virtual town meeting March 15 over the matter, which included input from two DOT officials. Both said the R-cut would improve safety at the intersection.
Concerns with the R-cut have included limited site distance for U-turns at the median break near Panther Dr. The DOT, however, said site distance at the location met standards. Worries have also been expressed that the R-cut would shift the traffic problem down to Panther Dr.
ACTION ON FOOD TRUCK ORDINANCE POSTPONED
Action on Jefferson’s proposed ordinance related to food trucks and public events will wait until at least May.
Councilman Clint Roberts asked for the decision to be postponed to allow for more time to study the ordinance. Roberts heads a subcommittee to modernize the city charter and ordinances.
“What I’d like to do, since I’m currently heading up the charter and ordinance subcommittee, is kind of take the reins on this with the committee for the next couple of weeks and bring that back to the council in May for us to present and then adopt,” Roberts explained.
SUBCOMMITTEE TO LOOK AT ACCESS ROAD
Howell has asked the city’s I-85 exit beautification committee to investigate the acceptance of an access road running behind McDonald’s as a city street. Tractor-trailers parking along the road and leaving excessive litter have been a long-standing issues for the city. City leaders have expressed interest in acquiring as much land along the road as possible to allow for greater enforcement options to address problem.
“If we don’t have the right to keep that place clean and keep the parking from there, this is going to happen again and again and again,” said councilman Mark Mobley, who chairs the exit beautification committee.
Mobley noted that clean-up efforts were recently made, but the litter returned just days later.
OTHER BUSINESS
•approved a health and dental insurance renewal plan for city employees.
•approved a variance requesting a setback reduction from 10 feet to five feet on Monte Lane to allow for an accessory building.
•approved a resolution to accept from Trammell Crow additional right-of-way along the northside of Hog Mountain Rd.
•approved two resolutions related to abandoning portions of Park St. and McKenzie Ave.
•approved a resolution to abandon land previously utilized for Horace Head Road’s old intersection with Hwy. 82 and a resolution to accept Horace Head Rd. as realigned and right of way at the road's new intersection with Hwy. 82.
•approved the reappointment of Downtown Development Authority members Christine Dalton, Shawn Watson and Les Crane.
