Led by standout Sammy Brown with 127 yards rushing and two touchdowns and Dallas Russell’s 113 yards, the Jefferson Dragons rolled over Wren (SC) last week 30-14.
Jefferson (2-0) will face St. Pius X Catholic this Friday, Sept. 1, in away action.
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%..
Updated: August 28, 2023 @ 4:12 pm
The Dragons netted 324 total yards on the night last week. In addition to his triple-digit offense, Brown, who will go to Clemson next year as the nation’s top linebacker, also had 14 solo tackles, 3 assists and a sack against Wren. He also had three punts for 174 yards in special team play.
Taylor McCall was also 4/4 in PATs and had 5 kickoffs for 292 yards.
