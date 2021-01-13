Jefferson distance runner William Malueg recently won the 3K USATF National Championship for the 9-10-year-old boys division in Paris, Kentucky.
Malueg, a five-time All-American, ran a time of 10:42.57 to win the December race by just over three seconds. He was coming off a USATF state championship.
Malueg’s national championship helped the Jefferson Park and Recreation Department’s 9-10-year-old boys’ team finish sixth nationally. Also contributing to that top-10 finish were team members Caleb Dubois, Bryce Leitsch, Duncan Stephens and Luke Prestridge.
The Jefferson rec dept. had a total of eight runners compete at the national meet. Others competing were Bristol Cook (67th nationally), Triston Thomas (105th nationally) and Logan Roberts (122nd nationally).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.