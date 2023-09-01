The Jefferson High School cross country team had another strong finish recently at the North Oconee Flying Biscuit Invitational.
The Boys won their 3rd consecutive meet, taking first place out of 25 schools (178 entries).
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
The Jefferson High School cross country team had another strong finish recently at the North Oconee Flying Biscuit Invitational.
The Boys won their 3rd consecutive meet, taking first place out of 25 schools (178 entries).
The Girls looked good with a finish of 4th place out of 22 schools (158 entries).
Ben Davis finished in 1st place for his 3rd consecutive win of the season.
Other top finishers for the boys were: Brock Brush, 8; Austin Click, 9; Garrison Lee, 12; CJ Leffors, 22; and Cameron Kazienko 57.
For the girls team top finishers were: Hannah Schroeder, 7th; Lily Jennings, 15; Lauren Hailey, 23; Kira Stevens, 31; Lily Gaddy, 32; Kate James, 33; and Sasha Thomason, 57.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.