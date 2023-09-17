The Jefferson High School cross country teams had a strong showing at their recent invitational held at Lamar Murphy Park.
The JHS girls finished first out of six teams and 51 runners while the Dragon boys finished second out of nine teams and 76 runners.
For the boys, Ben Davis finished first for the fourth consecutive race this season.
Top finishers for the Lady Dragons were:
Hannah Schroeder, 3rd; Lily Janning 4th; Kira Stevens, 7th; Kate James, 9th; Lily Gaddy, 10th; Lauren Halley, 12th; and Sasha Thomason, 14th.
Top finishers for the JHS boys were:
Ben Davis, 1st; Austin Click, 6th; Garrison Lee, 8th; C.J. Leffords, 14th; Cameron Kazienko, 16th; Finn Wakeman, 23rd; Trey Adkins, 24th; Dylan Johns, 26th; Ben Nunnally, 27th; and Ryan Schmidt, 29th.
