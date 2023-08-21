The Jefferson High School Cross Country teams got off to a great start recently as both the boys and girls teams winning the team events at the Jefferson Open held at Lamar Murphy Park.
The results for JHS runners were:
Name Time Place
Ben Davis 16:41 1st
Brock Brush 16:56 2nd
Austin Click 17:38 5th
CJ Jeffords 17:45 6th
Garrison Lee 18:10 7th
Name Time Place
Hannah Schroeder 21:53 1st
Lily Janning 23:01 4th
Lauren Hailey 23:42 6th
Lily Gaddy 24:30 8th
Sasha Thomason 24:58 10th
