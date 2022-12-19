(Las Vegas, Nevada) — Jefferson High School graduate Tim "T" Moon recently won his 7th straight Mr. Olympia bench-press championship.
Moon was once considered the strongest bench-presser over the age of 50 in the world has always met things head on in his business and in his avocation of powerlifting.
This year, though, with major surgeries and complications, plus a training injury, almost proved to be too much for Moon. But Moon battled through it all and went to Las Vegas and won an unprecedented 7th straight Mr. Olympia Bench-Press Championship, one of the most prestigious titles in all of competitive weight-lifting. No only did Moon win, he took home another Best-lifter Award, clinching all of that with his opening lift of 617 pounds.
"October 2021 was really when I stopped lifting," said the 58-year-old Moon, whose all-time best is around 824 pounds. "I have had three surgeries since then.(So) I only had six weeks of training for Olympia 2022."
Because of that, he opened up his lift at a lower weight.
"This ended up being the right decision as I got my opener of 617 fairly easy. (Coach) Garry Glenn always told me to start with something I knew I could get regardless of circumstances (and) I missed my next two attempts at 700 lbs. because of shoulder pain. I got about three-quarters of the way up; and my shoulder went 'uh-uh.'"
But it didn't matter as it ended up his opener won and was the heaviest lift of the meet. Not only did Moon win his weight class, but he he also earned best lifter by formula.
"It's very hard to train through injuries and all the other stuff and still show up and compete much less win," Moon said. "Likewise, it's very hard to win seven in a row. Heck it's hard to even show up at seven in a row, much less win," he added with a chuckle.
"I am very grateful and thankful. Big shout out to my buddies Andrew Prosser and Gary Hatfield for committing to help get me get ready. Also thanks to my friend George Bell for supporting me and getting me there; my daughter Lindsay Nichols and her husband Ross for their support; and my buddy attorney Doug Cook for sponsoring me. It was a great experience this year and huge thanks to my wife Patty for her overwhelming support through this difficult year!"
Moon is a resident of the Belmont Community in Hall County and a 1982 graduate of Jefferson High School.
