The Jefferson High School Lady Dragon softball team lost a close game last week falling to Eastside 7-6 in 9 innings of play.
The Dragons (10-2 overall, 6-1 region) are ranked #1 in Class 5A. The team was to have faced Heritage at home on Sept. 11 and Clarke Central away on Sept. 12 (results will be posted online.)
The Lady Dragons will have two away games in the coming week visiting region opponent Loganville on Sept. 14 and non-region North Oconee on Sept. 18. North Oconee will be the last non-region game of the season as the Dragons will move into the meat of region play starting Sept. 21 running through the end of regular season play on Oct. 11.
