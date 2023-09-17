In the coming two weeks, the Lady Dragons volleyball team will race through four key region games on the way to the playoffs.
The Dragons, (23-3 overall, 3-0 region) are ranked #3 in the state in Class 5A.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
In the coming two weeks, the Lady Dragons volleyball team will race through four key region games on the way to the playoffs.
The Dragons, (23-3 overall, 3-0 region) are ranked #3 in the state in Class 5A.
Last week, the Lady Dragons downed Heritage and Eastside in two region contests. They were to have faced non-region opponent Prince Avenue Christian on Sept. 20.
Through last week, several Dragon volleyballers were ranked in the top 10 in Class 5A. Junior Kaytlin Johnson was ranked 7th in hitting percentage (.33) and she was ranked 8th in kills with 173.
Senior Jolie Guenther was ranked 14th in hitting percentage with .289.
Senior Helena Kelley was ranked 11th in assists with 250 and 8th in serving aces with 54.
Senior Gertie Nazaroff was ranked 11th in digs with 178.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.