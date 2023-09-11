The Jefferson High School Dragons volleyball team won the South of Town Showdown tournament over the weekend in Alabama. The Dragons now have a 10-game winning streak and are ranked #3 in Class 5A.
The Dragons will face Heritage and Eastside on Sept. 14 in region play and Prince Avenue Christian at home on Sept. 19.
LAST WEEK
Last weekend, the Lady Dragons played by invitation at Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. They competed against the teams from Helena, Southside, Hewitt-Trussville, Florence, Oak Mountain and then Thompson, the hosts, for the championship.
The Dragons won all six games and only dropped one set to Southside.
The previous Thursday in home action, the Lady Dragons downed Seckinger 3-0, avenging an earlier loss to the team.
