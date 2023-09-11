The Jefferson High School cross country girls had a strong showing at the recent North Hall Invitational finishing 2nd out of 23 teams (165 runners).
JHS will host the Dragon Invitational this week on Sept. 14 at Lamar Murphy Park.
The Jefferson High School cross country girls had a strong showing at the recent North Hall Invitational finishing 2nd out of 23 teams (165 runners).
JHS will host the Dragon Invitational this week on Sept. 14 at Lamar Murphy Park.
The Lady Dragons were led by Hannah Schroeder who finished 9th and Lily Janning who finished 15th. Other top contenders were Lauren Hailey, Kira Stevens, Lily Gaddy and Sasha Thomason.
The JHS boys had a respectable showing despite missing three of their top runners due to minor injury/illness, finishing 7th out of 22 teams (200 runners).
Leading the boys were Garrison Lee who finished 7th and CJ Leffords who finished 14. Other contenders for the boys were Trey Adkins, Dylan Johns, Ben Nunnally, Ryan Schmidt and Jayden Hoopaugh.
