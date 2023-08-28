The Lady Dragon softball team hopes to keep its winning ways going this week with two region games on the schedule.
The Dragons were to have played Oconee County on Aug. 28 in non-region play then face heritage at home on Tuesday in a region game. The Lady Dragon are slated to face Winder-Barrow in region play on Thursday Aug. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.