The Jefferson Lady Dragons softball team is poised to grind through the heart of its region competition in the coming weeks.
The Dragons (12-3 overall, 8-2 region) will face Heritage on Sept. 21 in a key region matchup, then host Winder-Barrow on Sept. 25 before traveling to Flowery Branch on Sept. 27 for another region matchup.
JHS was to have faced North Oconee Monday in the team's final non-region contest of the season.
Last week, the Lady Dragons downed Clarke Central 20-8 in region play, but lost a heartbreaker in region play to Loganville 6-5 in nine innings last Thursday.
Before last week's games, the Lady Dragons were ranked #2 in Class 5A in the state.
