East Jackson softball Eagles tallied 18 hits to secure a 10-0 victory over Cedar Shoals on Saturday. East Jackson softball improved to 5-3 on the season with the victory.
The Eagles will next face Providence Christian Academy at 5:30 p.m. at home on Thurs., Aug. 31.
East Jackson scored six runs in the top of the third inning, followed by a run in the fourth and three more in the fifth inning to blow the game wide-open. Seven Lady Eagles recorded multiple hits in the victory. Senior Shaelyn Pyle led the Eagles at the plate, going 3-for-3 with three runs scored and two runs batted in. Senior Anna McKinney was 2-for-4 with two runs batted in and a run scored.
Senior Autumn Hurndon, who was the winning pitcher after striking out nine and allowing only three hits, was 3-for-4 at the plate with a run scored. Junior Tykeria Johnson was 2-for-3 with a run scored and a run batted in, while senior Avery Pulliam was 2-for-4 with a run scored and two runs batted in. Senior Nicole Bell was 2-for-3 with a run scored, while sophomore Lillie Lester was 2-for-4.
