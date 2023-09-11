The East Jackson Lady Eagles softball team continued its struggles last week with a 6-2 region loss to Providence Christian Academy.
The Eagles (5-6) were to have faced Union County on Sept. 12 in another key region game.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
The East Jackson Lady Eagles softball team continued its struggles last week with a 6-2 region loss to Providence Christian Academy.
The Eagles (5-6) were to have faced Union County on Sept. 12 in another key region game.
In the coming week, the Lady Eagles will face Banks County away on Sept. 14 in region competition; Gainesville away on Sept. 18 in non-region play; and Cedar Shoals on Sept. 20 in non-region play.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.