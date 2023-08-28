East Jackson's volleyball team swept a non-region doubleheader last Thursday.
The Lady Eagles defeated Habersham Central 2-1 and Stephens County 2-0, improving to 8-4 on the season.
Updated: August 28, 2023 @ 12:21 pm
The Lady Eagles faced Loganville and Oconee County in non-region contests on Tuesday, Aug. 29, and will face Lakeview Academy and North Hall at home on Thursday, Aug. 31. East Jackson begins region play with a match against Banks County on Thursday, Sept. 7.
