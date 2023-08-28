The Jackson County softball team posted a perfect 3-0 record last week, defeating a pair of Class AAAAAAA programs in the process.

The Lady Panthers defeated Mill Creek 5-4 on Wednesday, using a 3-run seventh inning to secure the victory on the road in Gwinnett County. Emery Schiffmann was 3-for-4 with three runs scored, while Raeghan Thompson was 3-for-4 with two runs batted in. Maegan Brownlee pitched a complete game, allowing just one earned run with six strikeouts against the Lady Hawks.

