The Jackson County softball team posted a perfect 3-0 record last week, defeating a pair of Class AAAAAAA programs in the process.
The Lady Panthers defeated Mill Creek 5-4 on Wednesday, using a 3-run seventh inning to secure the victory on the road in Gwinnett County. Emery Schiffmann was 3-for-4 with three runs scored, while Raeghan Thompson was 3-for-4 with two runs batted in. Maegan Brownlee pitched a complete game, allowing just one earned run with six strikeouts against the Lady Hawks.
JCHS earned a pair of victories on Saturday by outscoring its opponents 18-5. The Lady Panthers defeated Collins Hill 9-4 in the morning slate, followed by a 9-1 victory over Irwin County.
"This weekend we played fundamental softball," JCHS coach Kristin Croteau said. "We were able to get runners on, bunt them over and score. We are playing together going into region play."
Katelyn Czentar was 4-for-5 in the doubleheader, with four runs scored, while also driving in two runs. Marley Grounds was 4-for-5 with three runs batted in and a run scored, while Lauren Glander was 3-for-6 with three runs scored between the two Saturday games.
In the circle, Brownlee allowed four earned runs in six innings, while striking out five batters against Collins Hill. Shiffmann pitched five innings, allowing just four hits and striking out four batters against Irwin County. In the three games this past week, Kylen Hewell has seven runs batted in, three runs scored, two doubles and boasted a .667 batting average.
Jackson County began its region schedule on Monday, Aug. 28, with a doubleheader against Apalachee. The Lady Panthers will visit Habersham Central in another region contest on Thursday, before taking the weekend off for Labor Day.
