With two 4-team tournaments coming up in the next week, the Commerce Tigers Volleyball team hopes to add some notches to its win column.
After dropping two close games last Thursday against Rabun County and Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy, both region games, the Lady Tigers were slated to face Tallulah Falls and Prince Avenue Christian On Tuesday, Aug. 29.
