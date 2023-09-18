The Commerce Lady Tigers softball team won a key region contest last week by downing Elbert County 9-8.
The Tigers are 5-10 overall for the season, but 4-0 in region play. Elbert County is the Tigers' main competition in the region and last week's victory gives the Lady Tigers an edge heading into the final leg of regular season play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.