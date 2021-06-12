Eight local baseball players were named to the recently-released all-state teams by Georgia Dugout Club.
Five Jefferson players were selected, while three Commerce players made the list.
Jefferson senior catcher Mason Cooper was a first-team all-state selection for Class AAAA, while Dragon senior pitcher Rex Maxwell was named to the second team. J.J. Rapp (infielder), Coleman Watkins (shortstop) and Landon Richards (infielder) — all seniors — earned honorable-mention recognition.
Cooper, a four-year starter for Jefferson, hit .356 with four home runs and 28 RBIs this spring. Maxwell went 6-3 on the mound with a 1.49 ERA. He struck out 86 batters in 47 innings pitched.
Rapp hit .396 with two home runs and 31 RBIs. Watkins batted .337 with three home runs and 24 RBIs. Richards hit .361 with 19 RBIs.
For Commerce, senior pitcher Will Slater was a first-team selection for Class A-Public while senior shortstop Matthew Martin was a second-team pick. Senior Kane Goldman, who played both second and third base, was an honorable mention selection.
Slater went 7-2 this past spring with a 2.07 ERA as the Tigers won the Region 8-A Public title and advanced to the Elite Eight. He struck out 77 batters in 64 innings. Martin hit .349 with 10 doubles and 22 RBIs while scoring 39 runs. Goldman batted .330 with five home runs and 35 RBIs. He finished with eight doubles and scored 36 runs.
