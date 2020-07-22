High school football in the state will start two weeks later than originally scheduled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and local coaches are resetting their proverbial clocks accordingly.
The Georgia High School Association announced July 20 that games will start on Sept. 4 instead of Aug. 21.
“It was just great to hear something,” Jackson County coach Rich McWhorter said. “I hope that nothing happens between now and then that changes all this. I know it could, but I’m excited.”
McWhorter, who’s been coaching for three decades, remembered a time when an early-September start was standard issue.
“I’ve seen some people say, and I think I agree, it’s almost when you feel like the season should start, after Labor Day,” McWhorter said. “I can remember when I was a kid, you knew after Labor Day was your first game.”
Commerce coach Michael Brown recalled those days, too.
“When I first got into the coaching business, that was your preseason,” Brown said. “You had five to six weeks in the preseason before you ever played a game, so this is something we’ve done before.”
The consensus among local coaches was gratitude that a full 10-game regular season is still in the works with the GHSA’s announcement.
“I’m just excited that we’re going to get a season in, pending everything else that’s going on,” East Jackson coach Cameron Pettus said.
Brown pointed to this year's seniors.
“The biggest thing is we want to see these kids, especially these seniors, have an opportunity to have a full season,” he said. “The biggest positive from what the state handed down (July 20) was that there is the opportunity that we’ll have that this year.”
The extra two weeks allows teams additional prep time after missing out on spring football and several weeks of preseason preparations when high school sports were shutdown during the pandemic.
“Certainly, I think the extra prep time is great for conditioning and getting back some of the lost time from the spring,” Jefferson coach Gene Cathcart said, “but by the same token, you want to make sure you incorporate rest and a return to school and all the other factors that are so big in these young people’s lives now.”
And the extra time could allow teams to better pace themselves for start of the season.
“Like I told our guys, we’re going to be in really great shape and we’re going to know what we do really, really well,” said Pettus, who also the new schedule will allow for more rest. “So, that’s kind of our focus of having this extra time.”
Brown said one of the biggest challenges for he and his staff with an extended preseason is making sure players don’t fall into a rut.
“You’ve done it so much, that the kids just kind of put it in cruise control ... We’re going to have to find ways to motivate our kids and find ways to rest them when they need to be rested," he said.
Meanwhile, preparations for the season continue with restrictions still in place. The GHSA allowed teams to begin using helmets on July 20, but 7-on-7 competitions between schools are still prohibited.
“It’s kind of old school in the fact that it’s a lot of basic fundamentals and repetition and things like that,” Cathcart said. “Not quite as fun as throwing the 7-on-7s against other teams and the padded camps and things like that that we ordinarily do.
“But I’ve been really pleased with (our players') maturity on a return to basic, fundamental football and kind 'Football 101.' It won’t win many style contests, but it sure is pretty effective.”
Brown said his team is turning in a strong summer despite the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic has posed in the preseason.
“Despite all of the setbacks, we’ve had a great summer,” he said. “The kids’ attendance has been wonderful. We’ve worked hard. We’re getting back to where I thought we should be with our strength levels and our speed. I’m really impressed with the way the kids are moving on the field right now … I’m really excited about this group.”
Pettus praised his team similarly.
“I tell the guys all the time, great people know how to work on a consistent basis, and I feel that we do that every day now,” he said.
McWhorter said his team is enjoying this time, too.
“Our kids and our coaches have done a tremendous job since we’ve been able to get back to work,” he said. “You can tell our kids are just excited to be back around each other.”
SEASON OPENERS
Here are the season-opening games for each school in Jackson County, now pushed back two weeks:
•Commerce at Banks County, Aug. 21 to Sept. 4.
•East Jackson at West Hall, Aug. 21 to Sept. 4.
•Jackson County at East Jackson, Aug. 28 to Sept. 11.
•Jefferson vs. TBA. The Dragons were initially slated to open against Westside-Anderson (S.C.) on Aug. 28 but the state of South Carolina pushed the start of its football season back to Sept. 11 with a seven-game season.
The Dragons actually have two games against South Carolina schools they must reschedule (Southside, S.C. being the other). Jefferson is close to finalizing contracts with two in-state schools as replacements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.