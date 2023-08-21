All four high schools in Jackson County started off the 2023 football season with a win last week.
Commerce High School downed Southside 21-12. The Tigers will play Murphy, N.C., away this Friday night.
East Jackson Comprehensive High School topped Oglethorpe County 14-7. The Eagles will face Social Circle Friday night.
Jackson County High School blanked Dawson County 16-0. The Panthers will face Duluth away Friday night.
Jefferson High School, the highest ranked team in the county at #9 in 5A, topped Alpharetta 34-24. The Dragons will face Wren away Friday night.
