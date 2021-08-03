The father/daughter power lifting duo of Tim "T" Moon of Gainesville and Leslie Moon Thornton of Hoschton do not compete together often, but when they do, they are a force to be reckoned with.
On Saturday, July 24, the Moon family made a visit to the United States Powerlifting Association's "Holy City Armageddon" meet in Charleston, S.C. and came away with championships in the bench-only class for Papa Moon and full-power for his daughter.
Moon, 57, and a 1982 graduate of Jefferson High School, finished with a bench of 705 pounds to win the Master's Men's 55-59 308-lb. division, while his daughter, 28, a Johnson High alumna, totaled 595 pounds to claim the 132-lb. women's open class title.
The only other time the father and daughter had lifted in the same meet was five years ago when they both won the American Powerlifting Committee National Championships in 2016 in Jefferson.
The Charleston meet was truly a family affair as Moon's son-in-law and Leslie's husband, Cody Thornton, served as the man who handed out the weight on the bench-press attempts.
"I was only able to compete one time last year because of Covid, " Moon said. "It was at Mr. O the week before Christmas where I won my fifth consecutive Mr. Olympia championship."
Moon overcame some broken ribs suffered in a training accident, as well as an ear infection to win that Olympia title.
"It has been somewhat difficult getting back in the groove of training," he noted.
Then his daughter had a suggestion.
"My daughter Leslie approached me with the idea of doing a competition together. We decided to train and compete for the competition in Charleston, South Carolina. We made a family trip out of it.
"I made my conservative opening attempt of 661 pounds. I won with my second attempt of 705 pounds, I missed 760 pounds on my third attempt."
Moon said the 705 pounds was the heaviest press of the event by far.
Leslie won her division and set personal bests in all three events in her weight class. She squatted 220 lbs., benched 116 lbs. and dead-lifted 259 lbs. for the 595-lb. total.
"Neither of us quite hit the numbers that we wanted but were content with our totals," Moon said.
"As usual we had a great time at the event and the power lifting sport seems to pull people together who are strangers.
"My favorite thing of the trip was that all of my daughters and their husbands and my grandson and my beautiful wife made the trip with me. Charleston is a beautiful city with lots to see. With all that is going on in this world today I really value times spent with my family; and as always 'God has made me strong!'"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.