With fall sports on the verge of commencing in the midst of a global pandemic, local schools are still at work on crowd policies aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19.
Commerce High School already has a plan for softball ready, following policies agreed upon by Region 8-A Public. The Tigers open play Aug. 10.
“(For) softball, we will do social distancing with our players, and the fans will be allowed to come,” Commerce principal and athletic director Will Smith said.
Smith explained that stadium seating will be roped off, but fans will be permitted to bring chairs to sit around the fencing.
“We are going to sit around the outfield, as well, to help practice social distancing and open that up,” Smith said.
Smith said there’s no specified max crowd restriction for softball, but based on past average attendance figures, he believes the numbers will not be problematic. Fans will be asked, but not required, to wear masks (Commerce will have some masks on hand for fans who don’t have one).
Social distancing for the players, based on state guidance, will include no shaking hands after games.
Commerce is still waiting to formulate plans for its other sports. Smith said all crowd policy decisions must be approved by Commerce school district leaders.
Meanwhile, athletic directors at the other three schools within Jackson County said they’re still working out the details for their crowd policies.
Jefferson athletic director Bill Navas said decisions on fan limitations have not been made at that school yet.
“We are consulting with various government agencies and using the guidelines established by the NFHS and the GHSA to develop our plan,” Navas said. “Once our plan is finalized, we will communicate it to our stakeholders.”
Jackson County and East Jackson will both begin their softball seasons this week with the Panthers opening Thursday (Aug. 6) and the Eagles starting play Friday (Aug. 7). Jefferson will play in a softball scrimmage Wednesday (Aug. 5) and begin its season next week (Tuesday, Aug. 11). The volleyball season will also start next week in the county.
Most cross country teams will start their seasons later this month.
Football will not start until Sept. 4 as the GHSA pushed that season back two weeks.
Smith said he’s encouraging all Commerce High School student athletes to wear masks during the school day.
“It’s not mandatory, but I really am recommending them wear a mask all day in school,” he said. “ … I sort of stole the idea from another school, but it’s sort of, ‘Hey, you wear a mask today you might be able to play on Fridays.'”
Smith noted the athletes who lost out on their seasons this past spring.
“They know what it’s like not to have a season, so I hope that they’re willing to do what it takes to protect themselves and to protect the student athletes at the school,” he said.
Check back for updates on this story as more information about crowd policies becomes available.
