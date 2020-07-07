High school athletes in the state began in-squad competition on Monday (July 6), as the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) continues to ease summertime workout restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The GHSA has also permitted cheerleading, softball and volleyball tryouts to proceed as well.
Teams had been limited to conditioning and use of equipment without scrimmaging last month.
Competition between schools still remains prohibited.
As for football, players still cannot wear helmets, shoulder pads, girdles or thigh pads, but the GHSA’s announcement has allowed for more regular summer work for that sport.
“It’s kind of good to get back in to the rhythm and having fun and competing once again, which we all love to do so much,” East Jackson football coach Cameron Pettus said.
The return to in-squad competition has also allowed football teams to get back to some X’s and O’s work. Teams missed spring ball and went a large portion of the summer without the use of a ball or in-squad scrimmaging.
“We’ve been really pleased with how much our guys have retained and how quickly it’s come back to them,” Jefferson football coach Gene Cathcart said. “That’s always a concern when you had a layoff like we’ve had.”
Cathcart said his team is “still trying to social distance” as its moves forward and hasn't done much in-team competition yet.
“We’re still in the building blocks of the fundamentals of it all,” Cathcart said. “It’s still been good for morale to get back around football.”
At East Jackson, Pettus said his group will use the easing of restrictions for a lot of in-squad 7-on-7 work to prep its passing game. Of course, that’s only a portion of the game.
“Until we get on helmets and shoulder pads, we can’t work on the running game the way we would like,” Pettus said.
Pettus looks forward to whenever his entire team can congregate together again for practices. Teams are still limited to groups of 50.
“I think the big thing, honestly for us, would be just to get us all here at the same time and same place together,” said Pettus, who noted that his linemen are working in separate groups.
Moving forward this summer, Cathcart is unsure when 7-on-7 competitions and padded camps against other schools will be permitted by the GHSA. But use of helmets and some level of contact for 11-on-11 work within a team would be the next big step, according to Cathcart.
“I think that’s kind of the next thing coaches are kind of looking for,” Cathcart said.
Coaches will also try to avoid the urge to try to cram as much as possible into July with games around the corner in August.
“Something that we’ve got to watch out for is that we try to do too much too quickly,” said Cathcart, whose team is set to scrimmage state powerhouse Buford in August. “But the other side of it is we’re fortunate that we return a lot of experienced players on both sides of the ball.”
Pettus is stressing efficient use of this time for his Eagles in a truncated preseason.
“We’re going to be streamlined and just do what we do very well,” Pettus said.
Meanwhile, Pettus continues to remain upbeat that football will be played this school year.
“I’ve very optimistic that we’ll be able to get the season in no matter what,” Pettus said. “It’s just step-by-step, day-by-day.”
