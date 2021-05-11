A host of state qualifiers from Commerce, East Jackson and Jefferson high schools are headed to this week to Albany, which will host the Class A-Public, Class AAA and Class AAAA state track and field meets.
The event will run from Thursday through Saturday (May 13-15).
Commerce’s boys, along with Jefferson’s boys’ and girls’ squads, are among the top-ranked teams in their respective classifications.
Jefferson qualified athletes for a total of 33 spots at state. Commerce qualified for 23 spots. The Commerce boys’ team, which boasts the top-seeded performers in five events, enters the Class A-Public state meet having won state titles three of the past seven years.
Commerce
The state-title hunting Tigers sit in good position with the top-seed performers in five events: Brandon Martin (800, 1,600 and 3,200 meters), Lambdin Hardy (pole vault) and the 4 x 800 meter relay. But coach Chas Hardy said his team certainly can’t rest on its regular-season laurels.
“Of course, leading into state, those are past accomplishments,” Hardy said. “What we’ve got to do is we’ve got to show up this week and qualify again and compete. Nothing is a given.”
Still, the coach said his team has positioned itself well following a strong regular season and sectional meet last week.
“Our guys have competed well all year,” he said. “They’ve gotten better as the year’s gone along. That’s the goal .. We had some PRs this past weekend at sectionals, and we look to do that when we head down to Albany.”
Hardy said his team has enough athletes “scattered around in enough events” to score points.
“Hopefully, we can scramble up there toward the top,” he said.
Speaking of the top, the coach pointed to Montgomery County and Schley County as two of the teams that will also vy for the state title as Commerce tries to win its fourth boys’ state championship in eight years (not counting 2020).
“I’m excited to see what we can do,” Hardy said. “I feel like we’ve put ourselves in a good position to challenge for it if we can go out there and perform. We’ll see how it goes.”
Meanwhile, on the girls’ side, Paden Bell will have quite a busy state meet, but also a chance to accumulate points for Commerce as she qualified in the 400, 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meters.
“She’s excited about facing the competition and seeing where she stacks up,” Hardy said. “She’s in a good position. She’s worked hard. She’ll see the best of the best, that’s for sure.”
Here are Commerce’s state qualifiers:
BOYS
•Sammy Brown, first, 400 meters, 51.53; fifth, 200 meters, 22.55. He leads Class A-Public in the 400 meters this year.
•Brandon Martin, first, 800 meters, 2:08.47; first, 1,600 meters, 4:31.92; first, 3,200 meters, 10:15.95. Martin is the top performer in Class A-Public in all three events this season.
•Lambdin Hardy, first, pole vault, 13-6. Hardy leads Class A-Public in the event.
•Wesley Stilley, second, discus, 124-9.
•Trey Garnto, second, 110-meter hurdles, 15.30; fourth, 300-meter hurdles, 42.86.
•J.J. Morris, third, 800 meters, 2:08.9.; third, 1,600 meters, 4:53.71.
•Mason Gaddis, first, shot put, 45-7; fourth, discus, 113-6.75.
•4 x 100-meter relay team (Brown, Creed Dunbar, Garnto and Dreylan Martin, fourth, 44.61.
•4 x 400-meter relay team (Brown, J.J. Morris, Jackson Morris and Garnto), second, 3:39.89.
•4 x 800-meter relay team (Bryson Flint, Brandon Martin, J.J. Morris and Josh Zelaya), first, 8:57.79. Commerce ranks No. 1 in the state in the event.
•Elijah Burns, fifth, shot put, 41-10.
GIRLS
•Paden Bell, second, 3,200 meters, 13:49.36; fourth, 1,600 meters 6:04.35; 800 meters, 2:45.88; 400 meters, fourth, 1:03.35.
•Lauren Massey, second, pole vault, 9-6.
•Lorin Pursley, seventh, discus, 79-2.
Jefferson
The Jefferson boys’ and girls’ track and field teams both have the potential to finish near the top of the Class AAAA standings when the three-day state meet in Albany concludes.
On the boys’ side, Stephenson is the likely favorite with programs such as Marist, North Oconee and Thomas County Central in the mix. Stephenson ranks No. 1 in the Class AAAA power rankings compiled by Georgia Milesplit.
Jefferson, who sits in second in those power rankings, already saw most of the top-flight teams at this past weekend’s sectional meet at North Oconee.
“This weekend gave us a good idea of how tough it is going to be at state,” boys’ coach Amos Tift said. “Stephenson will be tough to beat on the track and probably the favorites to win it going in, Marist has several athletes that will score big, especially in the distance events, and North Oconee continues to have strong performances from their athletes as well.
“We will also get to finally compete against some strong teams from the other sectional like Thomas County Central who also has several athletes who can score on the track.”
Jefferson enters the meet with Malaki Starks putting on a memorable sectionals performance. The star jumper and sprinter won the long jump with a distance of 24-9, ranking him first in the state and fifth in the nation.
“That's an incredible feat,” Tift said. “He has been exciting to watch compete this season and I am looking forward to what he will do at state.”
Starks also won the 100 meters, breaking his own record with a state-leading time of 10.55, and finished third in the 200 meters. Tift also pointed to strong performances from state-qualifiers Jordan Perry (long jump, shot put), Andrew Paolozzi (shot put and discus), Matthew Schroeder (800 meters, 1,600 meters) and Carter Stephenson (110-meter and 300-meter hurdles).
Jefferson qualified athletes in 14 events.
“Nothing is going to come easy this week in Albany,” Tift said. “We will have to focus on our preparation and continue to find ways to get better this week to compete at the highest level we can if we want a chance to do some big things at state.”
The girls will send a host of athletes to Albany — qualifying competitors in 19 events — as it goes up against Class AAAA’s best.
Marist enters as Class AAAA’s No. 1-ranked team according to Georgia Milesplit. Jefferson ranks second, followed by Arabia Mountain, Fayette County and Druid Hills, who round out the top five.
“I try not to make predictions based on times and marks because so many things can happen over the course of a three-day state meet,” he said. “It almost never plays out how it looks on paper. That's what makes the state meet so exciting. I think it will be a great battle between those teams.”
Mize added that he wouldn’t be surprised if a team outside that top five enters the mix as well.
The coach said he feels his team is well prepared after highly-competitive region and state sectional meets.
“Our kids that have qualified have faced some of the best in AAAA so far,” Mize said. “We faced good competition from other classifications in our regular season meets and I feel like that has helped set up our kids for success.”
Mize noted that Marist, Arabia Mountain, Fayette County and Druid Hills “are all really good teams.”
“Marist is very strong in the distance races and relay events and they will have opportunities to score in other places as well,” he said. “Our team is certainly right in the mix with those programs and the number of qualifiers we have gives us many opportunities to score points.”
Here are Jefferson’s state-meet qualifiers:
BOYS
•Malaki Starks, first, 100 meters, 10.55; first, long jump, 24-9; third, 200 meters, 21.67.
•Jordan Perry, second, long jump, 22-4; sixth, shot put, 42-10.
•4 x 100-meter relay team (Tre Reese, Carter Stephenson, Vermarion Davis and Starks), second, 42.64.
•Matthew Schroeder, fourth, 800 meters, 2:02.84; seventh, 1,600 meters, 4:31.01.
•Carter Stephenson, third, 110-meter hurdles, 15.1; third, 300-meter hurdles, 39.72.
•Griffin Carson, fourth, pole vault, 12-6.
•Andrew Paolozzi, third, shot put, 46-2; fourth, discus, 153-5.
•Kristian Carrs, eighth, triple jump, 42-3.
GIRLS
•Jada Pittman, second, long jump, 18-0; sixth, triple jump, 35-7; seventh, 100 meters, 12.44.
•Ella Kulniszewski, second, pole vault, 9-6.
•Katherine Law, third, 1,600 meters, 5:19.96; third, 3,200 meters, 11:35.98; fourth, 800 meters, 2:20.48.
•Josie Loggins, third, 300-meter hurdles, 48.44; sixth, 100-meter hurdles, 16.36.
•Abbey Howard, fourth, 100-meter hurdles, 15.67; eighth, high jump, 4-6.
•Aleah Benton, fourth, triple jump, 35-11.
•4 x 100-meter relay (Loggins, Howard, Ava Canamare and Pittman), sixth, 50.33.
•4 x 800-meter relay (Kiley Powell, Sydney Bowles, Lauren Hailey and Caitlin Schroeder), third, 10:36.52.
•Caitlin Schroeder, seventh, 800 meters, 2:24.22; eighth, 1,600 meters, 5:25.72.
•Kiley Powell, seventh, 3,200 meters, 12:24.86.
•Olivia Kulniszewski, seventh, pole vault, 8-6.
•Selah Holcombe, second, discus, 97-9.
East Jackson
The East Jackson boys’ and girls’ program qualified competitors in a combined six events at sectionals, which the Eagles hosted Saturday (May 8). This is the first time any of these athletes have advanced to state-level competition.
Antonia Pittman led the group with a first-place finish in the 400 meters (1:00.38) at sectionals.
“I thought the state sectional meet went really well,” Sitton said. “I look forward to seeing how our kids do at the state meet. This is the first time any of the kids on the East Jackson team have been to the state track meet.”
Here are East Jackson’s state qualifiers:
BOYS
•Jake Johnson, third, shot put, 46-4.
•4 x 100-meter relay (Marquese Greene, Ryan Sparks, R.J. White and Eli Jones), seventh, 44.45.
GIRLS
•Antonia Pittman, first, 400 meters, 1:00.38.
•Kaitlyn Weaver, fourth, 300-meter hurdles, 49.74.
•4 x 400-meter relay team (Emily Parker, Logan Horne, Abby Richardson and Weaver), third, 4:29.68.
•4 x 800-meter relay team (Sheena Lim, Meredith Cameron, Logan Horne, Parker), seventh, 11:46.81.
