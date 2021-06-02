The MainStreet Newspapers' coverage area comprises Banks, Barrow, Jackson and Madison counties. All selections were based on coaches' nominations.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Brady House, Sr.
Winder-Barrow
Shortstop/pitcher
House hit .549 with a .677 OBP, 1.644 OPS, eight homers, 14 doubles, 20 RBIs out of the leadoff spot in 31 games. House had 28 walks compared to nine strikeouts and stole 20 bases in 21 attempts. He also hit .524 with runners in scoring position. On the mound, House had four saves, allowing no runs and only one hit and one walk with 19 strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings. House has signed with Tennessee but is projected as an early first-round pick in the draft.
PITCHER OF THE YEAR
Rem Maxwell, Sr.
Jefferson
The senior Dragon right-hander went 6-3 with a 1.49 ERA, striking out 86 batters in 47 innings pitched. Maxwell has signed with Georgia Southern.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Steve Cotrell, Commerce
Cotrell led the Tigers to their first region title in 25 years and a second-straight appearance in the Elite Eight. Commerce finished the year at 24-12.
•••
Manning West, Jr.
Apalachee
Pitcher
6-2 W-L, 2.41 ERA, 59 innings pitched, 92 strikeouts, .170 opponent batting average, 2 saves / committed to Oklahoma State
Tripp Williams, Jr.
Banks Co.
Pitcher
7-2 W-L, 3.10 ERA, 30 2/3 innings pitched, 43 strikeouts / Region 8-AA Player of the Year
Cade Herrin, Jr.
Banks Co.
Outfield/catcher
.377 avg., 15 RBIs, 2 doubles, 10 stolen bases
Jonathan Moon, Sr.
Banks Co.
Second base
.483 avg., 2 doubles, 18 stolen bases, .943 fielding pct.
Ty Burchett, Sr.
Banks Co.
Shortstop/pitcher
.407 avg., 8 doubles, 20 stolen bases, .920 fielding pct.
Cam Davis, So.
Banks Co.
Third base/pitcher
.324 avg., 15 RBIs, 2 doubles
Wyatt Whitfield, Sr.
Banks Co.
Outfield
.350 avg., 12 RBIs, 3 doubles, 8 stolen bases
Nolan Hill, Sr.
Banks Co.
Pitcher
6-1 W-L, 2.48 ERA, 31 innings pitched, 33 strikeouts
Bryce Peppers, So.
Bethlehem Christian
First base/pitcher
.410 avg., 2 home runs, 17 RBIs, 32 hits
Trevor Slaick, Jr.
Bethlehem Christian
Infield/pitcher
.405 avg., 20 RBIs, 30 hits
Cody Craft, Fr.
Bethlehem Christian
Catcher
.390 avg., 19 RBIs, 6 doubles, 27 hits
Will Slater, Sr.
Commerce
Pitcher
7-2 W-L, 2.07 ERA, 64 innings pitched, 77 strikeouts / signed with Erskine College
Matt Martin, Sr.
Commerce
Short stop
.349 avg., 22 RBIs, 10 doubles, 39 runs, .441 on-base pct. / signed with Erskine College
Kane Goldman, Sr.
Commerce
Utility
.330 avg., 5 home runs, 35 RBIs, 8 doubles, 1 triples, 36 runs, .442 on-base pct.
Hampton Hutto, So.
Commerce
Designated hitter
.426 avg., 2 home runs, 19 RBIs, 15 runs, .563 on-base pct.
Colin Welch, Sr.
Commerce
First base
.333 avg., 2 home runs, 21 RBIs, 22 runs, .440 on-base pct. / 5-1 W-L, 2.53 ERA, 27 2/3 innings pitched, 28 strikeouts
Bradyn Redding, Jr.
East Jackson
Pitcher
3.10 ERA, 38 innings pitched, 39 strikeouts
Payton Garner, Fr.
East Jackson
Utility/catcher
.347 avg., 2 home runs, 9 RBIs, 25 hits, 5 doubles, .429 on-base pct., played seven positions for the Eagles
Dylan Varner, Sr.
East Jackson
Second base
.328 avg., 13 RBIs, 19 hits
Justin Ethridge, Jr.
Jackson Co.
Utility
.350 avg., 13 RBIs, 8 doubles, 1 triple, 27 runs, 11 stolen bases, 14 walks, .447 on-base pct.
Logan Holycross, Sr.
Jackson Co.
Outfield
.333 avg., 10 RBIs, 6 doubles, 13 runs, .435 on-base pct.
Sam Bradley, Fr.
Jackson Co.
Infield
.329 avg., 17 RBIs, 7 doubles, 16 runs, .427 on-base pct.
Nick Streuer, Jr.
Jackson County
Infield/pitcher
.324 avg., 14 RBIs, 19 runs, 1 double, 1 triple, 15 walks, 11 stolen bases, .457 on-base pct. / 2-2 W-L, 3.37 ERA, 15 2/3 innings pitched, 15 strikeouts
Kedric Zimmer, Sr.
Jackson Co.
Pitcher
6-2 W-L, 3.04 ERA, 45 innings pitched, 55 strikeouts, 11 walks allowed / signed with Saint Peters
Ayden Griswold, Sr.
Jackson Co.
Outfield
Defensive standout who committed no errors during the 2021 season / .270 avg., 13 RBIs, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 21 runs, 15 stolen bases
Spencer Muffuletto, So.
Jackson Co.
Infield
.283 avg. 8 RBIs, 4 doubles, 25 runs, 17 stolen bases, committed 1 error in 51 chances
J.J. Rapp, Sr.
Jefferson
Third base
.396 avg., 2 home runs, 31 RBIs, .436 on-base pct. / signed with Lander University
Mason Cooper, Sr.
Jefferson
Catcher
.356 avg., 4 home runs, 28 RBIs, .466 on-base pct. / signed with Snead State Community College
Landon Richards, Sr.
Jefferson
Infield/pitcher
.361 avg., 19 RBIs, .424 on-base pct. / 6-2 W-L, 2.82 ERA
Coleman Watkins, Sr.
Jefferson
Short stop
.337 avg., 3 home runs, 24 RBIs, 38 runs scored, 15 stolen bases, .528 on-base pct. / signed with Snead State Community College
Nick Sellers, Sr.
Jefferson
Outfield
.333 avg., 2 home runs, 20 RBIs, 9 doubles, .417 on-base percentage / signed with Chattanooga State Community College
Jase Peoples, Fr.
Jefferson
Outfield/pitcher
.297 avg., 3 home runs, 29 RBIs / 5-2 W-L, 4.20 ERA, 31 innings pitched, 41 strikeouts, 2 saves
Shane Little, So.
Madison Co.
Shortstop
.310 avg., 2 home runs, 11 RBIs, 17 runs
Lane Nix, So.
Madison Co.
Catcher
.321 avg., 11 RBIs
Luke Brown, Sr.
Madison Co.
Third base
.314 avg., 6 RBIs, 10 runs
Connor Smith, So.
Madison Co.
Outfield/first base
.293 avg. 6 RBIs
Eli Akins, Jr.
Madison Co.
First base/designated hitter
.278 avg., 1 home run, 13 RBIs
Andrew Lewis, Sr.
Winder-Barrow
Pitcher/outfielder
9-2 W-L, 1.83 ERA, 49 2/3 innings pitched, 77 strikeouts / .422 avg., 28 RBIs, 26 stolen bases, .542 on-base pct. / signed with East Mississippi Community College
Dre Lewis, Sr.
Winder-Barrow
Catcher
.333 avg., 6 home runs, 42 RBIs, .468 on-base pct., 1.112 OPS / caught 179 of the team’s 195 innings, threw out 13 would-be base stealers / signed with Pensacola State Community College
Brooks House, So.
Winder-Barrow
Pitcher
9-2 W-L, 1.72 ERA, 53 innings pitched, 61 strikeouts
Ken Shipman, Fr.
Winder-Barrow
Pitcher
5-1 W-L, 2.72 ERA, 36 innings pitched, 22 strikeouts
Honorable mention: Derek Vaughn, Sr., Jackson Co., pitcher; Hayden Gregory, Sr., Jackson Co., pitcher; Tristan Poss, So., Madison Co., pitcher
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.