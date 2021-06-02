BASEBALL STOCK

The MainStreet Newspapers' coverage area comprises Banks, Barrow, Jackson and Madison counties. All selections were based on coaches' nominations. 

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Brady House, Sr.

Winder-Barrow

Shortstop/pitcher

House hit .549 with a .677 OBP, 1.644 OPS, eight homers, 14 doubles, 20 RBIs out of the leadoff spot in 31 games. House had 28 walks compared to nine strikeouts and stole 20 bases in 21 attempts. He also hit .524 with runners in scoring position. On the mound, House had four saves, allowing no runs and only one hit and one walk with 19 strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings. House has signed with Tennessee but is projected as an early first-round pick in the draft.

PITCHER OF THE YEAR

Rem Maxwell, Sr.

Jefferson

The senior Dragon right-hander went 6-3 with a 1.49 ERA, striking out 86 batters in 47 innings pitched. Maxwell has signed with Georgia Southern.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Steve Cotrell, Commerce

Cotrell led the Tigers to their first region title in 25 years and a second-straight appearance in the Elite Eight. Commerce finished the year at 24-12.

Manning West, Jr.

Apalachee

Pitcher

6-2 W-L, 2.41 ERA, 59 innings pitched, 92 strikeouts, .170 opponent batting average, 2 saves / committed to Oklahoma State

Tripp Williams, Jr.

Banks Co.

Pitcher

7-2 W-L, 3.10 ERA, 30 2/3 innings pitched, 43 strikeouts / Region 8-AA Player of the Year

Cade Herrin, Jr.

Banks Co.

Outfield/catcher

.377 avg., 15 RBIs, 2 doubles, 10 stolen bases

Jonathan Moon, Sr.

Banks Co.

Second base

.483 avg., 2 doubles, 18 stolen bases, .943 fielding pct.

Ty Burchett, Sr.

Banks Co.

Shortstop/pitcher

.407 avg., 8 doubles, 20 stolen bases, .920 fielding pct.

Cam Davis, So.

Banks Co.

Third base/pitcher

.324 avg., 15 RBIs, 2 doubles

Wyatt Whitfield, Sr.

Banks Co.

Outfield

.350 avg., 12 RBIs, 3 doubles, 8 stolen bases

Nolan Hill, Sr.

Banks Co.

Pitcher

6-1 W-L, 2.48 ERA, 31 innings pitched, 33 strikeouts

Bryce Peppers, So.

Bethlehem Christian

First base/pitcher

.410 avg., 2 home runs, 17 RBIs, 32 hits

Trevor Slaick, Jr.

Bethlehem Christian

Infield/pitcher

.405 avg., 20 RBIs, 30 hits

Cody Craft, Fr.

Bethlehem Christian

Catcher

.390 avg., 19 RBIs, 6 doubles, 27 hits

Will Slater, Sr.

Commerce

Pitcher

7-2 W-L, 2.07 ERA, 64 innings pitched, 77 strikeouts / signed with Erskine College

Matt Martin, Sr.

Commerce

Short stop

.349 avg., 22 RBIs, 10 doubles, 39 runs, .441 on-base pct. / signed with Erskine College

Kane Goldman, Sr.

Commerce

Utility

.330 avg., 5 home runs, 35 RBIs, 8 doubles, 1 triples, 36 runs, .442 on-base pct.

Hampton Hutto, So.

Commerce

Designated hitter

.426 avg., 2 home runs, 19 RBIs, 15 runs, .563 on-base pct.

Colin Welch, Sr.

Commerce

First base

.333 avg., 2 home runs, 21 RBIs, 22 runs, .440 on-base pct. / 5-1 W-L, 2.53 ERA, 27 2/3 innings pitched, 28 strikeouts

Bradyn Redding, Jr.

East Jackson

Pitcher

3.10 ERA, 38 innings pitched, 39 strikeouts

Payton Garner, Fr.

East Jackson

Utility/catcher

.347 avg., 2 home runs, 9 RBIs, 25 hits, 5 doubles, .429 on-base pct., played seven positions for the Eagles

Dylan Varner, Sr.

East Jackson

Second base

.328 avg., 13 RBIs, 19 hits

Justin Ethridge, Jr.

Jackson Co.

Utility

.350 avg., 13 RBIs, 8 doubles, 1 triple, 27 runs, 11 stolen bases, 14 walks, .447 on-base pct.

Logan Holycross, Sr.

Jackson Co.

Outfield

.333 avg., 10 RBIs, 6 doubles, 13 runs, .435 on-base pct.

Sam Bradley, Fr.

Jackson Co.

Infield

.329 avg., 17 RBIs, 7 doubles, 16 runs, .427 on-base pct.

Nick Streuer, Jr.

Jackson County

Infield/pitcher

.324 avg., 14 RBIs, 19 runs, 1 double, 1 triple, 15 walks, 11 stolen bases, .457 on-base pct. / 2-2 W-L, 3.37 ERA, 15 2/3 innings pitched, 15 strikeouts

Kedric Zimmer, Sr.

Jackson Co.

Pitcher

6-2 W-L, 3.04 ERA, 45 innings pitched, 55 strikeouts, 11 walks allowed / signed with Saint Peters

Ayden Griswold, Sr.

Jackson Co.

Outfield

Defensive standout who committed no errors during the 2021 season / .270 avg., 13 RBIs, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 21 runs, 15 stolen bases

Spencer Muffuletto, So.

Jackson Co.

Infield

.283 avg. 8 RBIs, 4 doubles, 25 runs, 17 stolen bases, committed 1 error in 51 chances

J.J. Rapp, Sr.

Jefferson

Third base

.396 avg., 2 home runs, 31 RBIs, .436 on-base pct. / signed with Lander University

Mason Cooper, Sr.

Jefferson

Catcher

.356 avg., 4 home runs, 28 RBIs, .466 on-base pct. / signed with Snead State Community College 

Landon Richards, Sr.

Jefferson

Infield/pitcher

.361 avg., 19 RBIs, .424 on-base pct. / 6-2 W-L, 2.82 ERA

Coleman Watkins, Sr.

Jefferson

Short stop

.337 avg., 3 home runs, 24 RBIs, 38 runs scored, 15 stolen bases, .528 on-base pct. / signed with Snead State Community College 

Nick Sellers, Sr.

Jefferson

Outfield

.333 avg., 2 home runs, 20 RBIs, 9 doubles, .417 on-base percentage / signed with Chattanooga State Community College 

Jase Peoples, Fr.

Jefferson

Outfield/pitcher

.297 avg., 3 home runs, 29 RBIs / 5-2 W-L, 4.20 ERA, 31 innings pitched, 41 strikeouts, 2 saves

Shane Little, So.

Madison Co.

Shortstop

.310 avg., 2 home runs, 11 RBIs, 17 runs

Lane Nix, So.

Madison Co.

Catcher

.321 avg., 11 RBIs

Luke Brown, Sr. 

Madison Co. 

Third base

.314 avg., 6 RBIs, 10 runs

Connor Smith, So. 

Madison Co. 

Outfield/first base

.293 avg. 6 RBIs

Eli Akins, Jr.

Madison Co. 

First base/designated hitter

.278 avg., 1 home run, 13 RBIs

Andrew Lewis, Sr.

Winder-Barrow

Pitcher/outfielder

9-2 W-L, 1.83 ERA, 49 2/3 innings pitched, 77 strikeouts / .422 avg., 28 RBIs, 26 stolen bases, .542 on-base pct. / signed with East Mississippi Community College

Dre Lewis, Sr.

Winder-Barrow

Catcher

.333 avg., 6 home runs, 42 RBIs, .468 on-base pct., 1.112 OPS / caught 179 of the team’s 195 innings, threw out 13 would-be base stealers / signed with Pensacola State Community College

Brooks House, So.

Winder-Barrow

Pitcher

9-2 W-L, 1.72 ERA, 53 innings pitched, 61 strikeouts

Ken Shipman, Fr.

Winder-Barrow

Pitcher

5-1 W-L, 2.72 ERA, 36 innings pitched, 22 strikeouts

Honorable mention: Derek Vaughn, Sr., Jackson Co., pitcher; Hayden Gregory, Sr., Jackson Co., pitcher; Tristan Poss, So., Madison Co., pitcher

