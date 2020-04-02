BOYS’ TEAM
CO-PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Kalib Clinton, Jr.
Jackson Co.
wing
Clinton led Region 8-AAA in scoring and rebounding with 27.1 points and 10.3 boards per game, respectively. Clinton is a Division-I prospect with an offer from Charleston Southern.
CO-PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Carl Cleveland, Sr.
Banks Co.
post player
Cleveland was a scoring and rebounding machine for the Leopards, averaging 24.5 points and 12.8 boards per game. He also averaged 4.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest this season. He scored over 30 points eight times this season.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Kevin Morris, Jefferson
The third-year Dragon coach led Jefferson to the state finals for the first time in program history and coached in a state finals game for the first time in his 18-year career (he coached his first 15 seasons at Apalachee). The team’s season included a 22-8 record and the program’s first region title since 2014.
•••
Jamonte Wallace, Sr.
Apalachee
guard
Averaged 17.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game
Brayson Hayes, Sr.
Apalachee
guard
Averaged 16.5 points per game, made 82 3-pointers
Pierce Martin, Jr.
Banks Co.
guard
Averaged 9.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game
Dakota Orr, Jr.
Banks Co.
center
Averaged 7.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game
Ian McConnell, Jr.
Commerce
center
Averaged 14.1 points and 9.3 rebounds per game
Shawn Cunningham, Jr.
Commerce
forward
Averaged 9.7 points and 4.0 rebounds per game
Creed Dunbar, Jr.
Commerce
guard
Averaged 9.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per game
Makayl Rakestraw, Jr.
East Jackson
guard
Averaged 22.0 points and 3.0 assists per game
R.J. White, Jr.
East Jackson
guard
Averaged 12.0 points and 4.0 rebounds per game
Jacob Radaker, Sr.
Jefferson
post player
Averaged 15.6 points and 6.9 rebounds per game, was named the Region 8-AAA Co-Player of the Year; second-team all-state selection (Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Malaki Starks, So.
Jefferson
Guard
Averaged 9.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.8 steals per game.
Owen Parker, Sr.
Jefferson
guard-forward
Averaged 11.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 assists per game
Daniel Parker, Sr.
Jefferson
guard-forward
Averaged 7.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game
Kam Robinson, Jr.
Jefferson
guard
Averaged 8.5 points, 3.3 assists and 1.4 steals per game
Adams Metts, Sr.
Madison Co.
guard
Named Region 8-AAAA Player of the Year
Nolan Hill, Jr.
Madison Co.
forward
N/A
Roderick Jones, So.
Madison Co.
guard
N/A
Tyreek Perkins, Sr.
Winder-Barrow
guard
Averaged 18.3 points and 5.8 rebounds per game
Isaiah Nelson-Ododa, Jr.
Winder-Barrow
forward
Averaged 12.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.1 blocks per game
Cameron Stillwell, Sr.
Winder-Barrow
guard
Averaged 9.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game
Honorable mention: Dominic Ricci, Jr. Commerce; Spencer Darby, Jr., Jefferson
•••
GIRLS’ TEAM
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Kayla McPherson, Jr.
Madison County
guard
McPherson is one of the nation’s most prized recruits and of the post prolific scorers to ever play in the area. She averaged over 36.3 points per game this year for Madison County, including a 63-point game against Stephens County. McPherson was as a first-team all-state selection by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and was also named the Class AAAA Player of the Year by the AJC. She was also selected as the Region 8-AAAA Player of the Year. McPherson is the nation’s No. 15-rated prospect for the 2021 class.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Greg Brown, Jefferson
The second-year coach led the Dragons to a 25-5 record, the Region 8-AAA title and the program’s fourth-straight appearance in the Elite Eight.
•••
Joanna Gross, Sr.
Apalachee
forward
Averaged 11.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game
Heather Vaughn, Sr.
Banks Co.
guard
Averaged 12.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 steals per game
Jenna Reeves, Jr.
Banks Co.
guard
Averaged 8.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game
Bryanna Sanders, Jr.
Commerce
guard
Averaged 16.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game
Carson Hobbs, So.
Commerce
guard
Averaged 8.4 points and 7.1 points per game
Antonia Pittman, Fr.
East Jackson
guard
N/A
Haven Rollins, So.
East Jackson
guard
N/A
Carson Anderson, Sr.
Jackson Co.
guard
averaged 8.1 points and 3.3 rebounds per game
Ashlyn Thompson, Jr.
Jackson Co.
center
averaged 6.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.2 blocks per game
Livi Blackstock, Jr.
Jefferson
guard
Averaged 13.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.1 steals per game; Region 8-AAA Player of the Year; first-team all-state selection (Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Donsha Gaither, So.
Jefferson
Guard
Averaged 13.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.0 steals per game
Courtney Kidd, Jr.
Jefferson
Forward
Averaged 7.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game; hit 52 3-pointers
Ellie Kinlaw, So.
Jefferson
guard
Averaged 7.2 points per game, hit 52 3-pointers
Tiffany Wilson, So.
Madison Co.
guard
N/A
Taniyah Parrish, So.
Winder-Barrow
forward
Averaged 19.8 and 12.9 rebounds per game
Kiona Lindsay, Jr.
Winder-Barrow
forward
Averaged 13.4 points, 6.8 points and 3.5 steals per game
Keonna Hamler, Jr.
Winder-Barrow
guard
Averaged 12.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.8 steals per game
Honorable mention: Mikenna Duffy, Jr., Jackson Co.; Allianne Clark, Jr., Jefferson; Chloe Hiatt, Sr., Jefferson
