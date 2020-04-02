BOYS’ TEAM

CO-PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Kalib Clinton, Jr.

Jackson Co.

wing

Clinton led Region 8-AAA in scoring and rebounding with 27.1 points and 10.3 boards per game, respectively. Clinton is a Division-I prospect with an offer from Charleston Southern.

CO-PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Carl Cleveland, Sr.

Banks Co.

post player

Cleveland was a scoring and rebounding machine for the Leopards, averaging 24.5 points and 12.8 boards per game. He also averaged 4.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest this season. He scored over 30 points eight times this season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Kevin Morris, Jefferson

The third-year Dragon coach led Jefferson to the state finals for the first time in program history and coached in a state finals game for the first time in his 18-year career (he coached his first 15 seasons at Apalachee). The team’s season included a 22-8 record and the program’s first region title since 2014.

•••

Jamonte Wallace, Sr.

Apalachee

guard

Averaged 17.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game

Brayson Hayes, Sr.

Apalachee

guard

Averaged 16.5 points per game, made 82 3-pointers

Pierce Martin, Jr.

Banks Co.

guard

Averaged 9.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game

Dakota Orr, Jr.

Banks Co.

center

Averaged 7.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game

Ian McConnell, Jr.

Commerce

center

Averaged 14.1 points and 9.3 rebounds per game

Shawn Cunningham, Jr.

Commerce

forward

Averaged 9.7 points and 4.0 rebounds per game

Creed Dunbar, Jr.

Commerce

guard

Averaged 9.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per game

Makayl Rakestraw, Jr.

East Jackson

guard

Averaged 22.0 points and 3.0 assists per game

R.J. White, Jr.

East Jackson

guard

Averaged 12.0 points and 4.0 rebounds per game

Jacob Radaker, Sr.

Jefferson

post player

Averaged 15.6 points and 6.9 rebounds per game, was named the Region 8-AAA Co-Player of the Year; second-team all-state selection (Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Malaki Starks, So.

Jefferson

Guard

Averaged 9.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

Owen Parker, Sr.

Jefferson

guard-forward

Averaged 11.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 assists per game

Daniel Parker, Sr.

Jefferson

guard-forward

Averaged 7.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game

Kam Robinson, Jr.

Jefferson

guard

Averaged 8.5 points, 3.3 assists and 1.4 steals per game

Adams Metts, Sr.

Madison Co.

guard

Named Region 8-AAAA Player of the Year

Nolan Hill, Jr.

Madison Co.

forward

N/A

Roderick Jones, So.

Madison Co. 

guard

N/A

Tyreek Perkins, Sr.

Winder-Barrow

guard

Averaged 18.3 points and 5.8 rebounds per game

Isaiah Nelson-Ododa, Jr.

Winder-Barrow

forward

Averaged 12.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.1 blocks per game

Cameron Stillwell, Sr.

Winder-Barrow

guard

Averaged 9.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game

Honorable mention: Dominic Ricci, Jr. Commerce; Spencer Darby, Jr., Jefferson

•••

GIRLS’ TEAM

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Kayla McPherson, Jr.

Madison County

guard

McPherson is one of the nation’s most prized recruits and of the post prolific scorers to ever play in the area. She averaged over 36.3 points per game this year for Madison County, including a 63-point game against Stephens County. McPherson was as a first-team all-state selection by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and was also named the Class AAAA Player of the Year by the AJC. She was also selected as the Region 8-AAAA Player of the Year. McPherson is the nation’s No. 15-rated prospect for the 2021 class.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Greg Brown, Jefferson

The second-year coach led the Dragons to a 25-5 record, the Region 8-AAA title and the program’s fourth-straight appearance in the Elite Eight.

•••

Joanna Gross, Sr.

Apalachee

forward

Averaged 11.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game

Heather Vaughn, Sr.

Banks Co.

guard

Averaged 12.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 steals per game

Jenna Reeves, Jr.

Banks Co.

guard

Averaged 8.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game

Bryanna Sanders, Jr.

Commerce

guard

Averaged 16.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game

Carson Hobbs, So.

Commerce

guard

Averaged 8.4 points and 7.1 points per game

Antonia Pittman, Fr.

East Jackson

guard

N/A

Haven Rollins, So.

East Jackson

guard

N/A

Carson Anderson, Sr.

Jackson Co.

guard

averaged 8.1 points and 3.3 rebounds per game

Ashlyn Thompson, Jr.

Jackson Co.

center

averaged 6.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.2 blocks per game

Livi Blackstock, Jr.

Jefferson

guard

Averaged 13.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.1 steals per game; Region 8-AAA Player of the Year; first-team all-state selection (Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Donsha Gaither, So.

Jefferson

Guard

Averaged 13.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.0 steals per game

Courtney Kidd, Jr.

Jefferson

Forward

Averaged 7.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game; hit 52 3-pointers

Ellie Kinlaw, So.

Jefferson

guard

Averaged 7.2 points per game, hit 52 3-pointers

Tiffany Wilson, So.

Madison Co. 

guard

N/A

Taniyah Parrish, So.

Winder-Barrow

forward

Averaged 19.8 and 12.9 rebounds per game

Kiona Lindsay, Jr.

Winder-Barrow

forward

Averaged 13.4 points, 6.8 points and 3.5 steals per game

Keonna Hamler, Jr.

Winder-Barrow

guard

Averaged 12.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.8 steals per game

Honorable mention: Mikenna Duffy, Jr., Jackson Co.; Allianne Clark, Jr., Jefferson; Chloe Hiatt, Sr., Jefferson

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.