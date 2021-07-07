Here are the MainStreet Newspapers all-area golf teams. Selections were based on coaches' nominations. The MainStreet Newspapers' coverage area comprises Banks, Barrow, Jackson and Madison counties.
GIRLS’ GOLFER OF THE YEAR
Cameron Ford, Sr.
Commerce
Ford shot season averages of 41 on nine holes and 82 on 18 holes. The senior crafted a round of 76 at the area tournament and then led Commerce to a state-runner up finish in Class A-Public, finishing fourth individually. Ford’s season accolades included winning the Johnny Paulk Memorial Scholarship Award and playing in the North-South all-star tournament. She was also an all-state selection for Class A-Public by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Ford will play Division-I collegiate golf at the University of Toledo.
GIRLS’ COACH OF THE YEAR
Hannah McRee,
Commerce
The Commerce alum and former Tiger golfer coached the Commerce girls to a state runner-up finish.
GIRLS’ TEAM
Allie Clark
Banks Co.
18-hole stroke average of 108
Kristin Tash, Sr.
Commerce
9-hole stroke average of 43, 18-hole stroke average of 91 / won the Jackson County championship /shot a season-low 80 at the area tournament / finished ninth overall at state, helping Commerce place as Class A-Public state runners-up / all-state selection for Class A-Public by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Anna Beadles, Sr.
East Jackson
9-hole stroke average of 43 / East Jackson’s low medalist for four years
Marlee Wilkes, Jr.
East Jackson
9-hole stroke average of 46
Cora Pittman, Jr.
Jackson Co.
9-hole stroke average of 51
Shamiya Johnson, Sr.
Jefferson
9-hole stroke average of 56, 18-hole scoring average of 105 / finished 26th in Class AAAA
Ella Czaplinski, Sr.
Madison Co.
Led the Red Raiders in scoring
Winder-Barrow, Jr.
Kendal Miller
9-hole stroke average of 50.2 with a low round of 44
——
BOYS CO-GOLFER OF THE YEAR
Micah Webb, Sr.
Jefferson
Webb, Jefferson’s team low medalist this year, finished 11th individually in Class AAAA after shooting a 72 on the first day of the state tournament. He tied with teammate Tanner Brannum for low-medalist honors at the Jackson County Championships in March, shooting a 1-under-par 35. Webb's 9-hole season average was 37.9. His 18-hole season average was 78.3. His season highlights included a 78 at the UGA Classic and a 79 at the Royal Lakes tournament. He also won a North American Junior Tour tournament with a round of 74 in April. Webb was selected to play in the state’s North-South all-star tournament. He was also named an all-state honorable mention for Class AAAA by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
BOYS CO-GOLFER OF THE YEAR
Lee Page, Sr.
Banks Co.
Page averaged 74 on 18 holes this year and shot a 79 at the area tournament. His 9-hole season average was 39. Page was named an all-state honorable mention selection by the Atlanta Journal Constitution for Class AA. He has signed with Georgia Military College.
BOYS’ COACH OF THE YEAR
Matt Sims, Jefferson
Sims led his Dragons to a seventh-place finish in Class AAAA and a county golf title this past spring. Jefferson set school records for both nine-hole, 18-hole and 36-hole tournaments this season.
BOYS’ TEAM
Cooper Wadsworth, Sr.
Apalachee
Shot an 83 at the area tournament / signed with Truett-McConnell
Ian Bramlett, So.
Apalachee
Shot an 80 at the area tournament
Tucker Jolly, Jr.
Bethlehem Christian
Finished as runner-up in GISA Region 4-AAA with a round of 80, qualifying for the state tournament / consistently shot in the 30s on nine holes
Henry Sharpton, Jr.
Commerce
9-hole stroke average of 38, 18-hole stroke average of 78 / led Tigers in scoring / recorded an eagle at state / state all-star selection / all-state selection for Class A-Public by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Michael McNown, Sr.
Jackson Co.
9-hole stroke average of 42 / shot an 81 at area tournament
Cody Alford, Jr.
Jackson Co.
9-hole stroke average of 44 / shot an 88 at the area tournament
Jameson Wall, Sr.
Jefferson
9-hole stroke average of 39.1, 18-hole stroke average of 78.6 / shot rounds of 76 and 78 at state and 39 at the county championship, shot 78 at Royal Lakes / placed 15th in Class AAAA / Won a North American Tour event in January with a round of 75
Tanner Bronnum, Jr.
Jefferson
9-hole stroke average of 39.4, 18-hole stroke average of 79.1 / Jackson County individual co-champion / shot a 1-under-par 35 at the Jackson County Championships, shot a 75 at Royal Lakes and at the Class AAAA state tournament
Ease Barker, Sr.
Jefferson
9-hole stroke average of 43, 18-hole stroke average of 84.6 / shot a 38 at the Jackson County Championship and a season-low 77 at Royal Lakes
Bryce James, Jr.
Jefferson
9-hole stroke average of 42.8, 18-hole stroke average of 85.1 / shot a 36 at the Jackson County Championship
Jake Carey, Jr.
Madison Co.
9-hole stroke average of 39.46
Brett Boswell, So.
Winder-Barrow
Team best 9-hole stroke average of 42.5 with a season-low of 36
