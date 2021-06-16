Here are the MainStreet Newspapers’ all-area soccer teams. The MainStreet coverage area comprises Banks, Barrow, Jackson and Madison counties. All selections were based on coaches’ nominations.

GIRLS’ CO-PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Ivy Tolbert, Fr.

Commerce

Midfield

Commerce's star freshman scored 65 goals, finished with 58 assists and totaled 188 points in helping lead the Tigers to a 18-1 record, Region 8-A Public title and a Class A-Public Sweet 16 appearance. Tolbert recorded a school-record six assists March 11 against Towns County. She was a first-team all-region selection for 8-A Public and named the Region 8-A Public Co-Player of the Year and the GeorgiaHighSchoolSoccer.com girls' Player of the Year for Class A-Public. She was also named to GeorgiaHighSchoolSoccer.com's Super 11 team. 

GIRLS’ CO-PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Chloe Diaz, So.

Commerce

Midfield

Diaz scored 65 goals, tallied 42 assists and accumulated 172 points during a standout sophomore season as the Tigers went 18-1, won the Region 8-A Public title and reached the Class A-Public Sweet 16. Diaz’s season included a school-record seven goals against Towns County on March 11. She was a first-team all-region selection for 8-A Public and was named the Region 8-A Public Co-Player of the Year. She has 96 career goals in two high school seasons, including 31 in a COVID-shortened freshman season.

GIRLS’ COACH

OF THE YEAR

Deanna Shaw, Commerce

Shaw’s Tigers won their first-ever region title, finished with an 18-1 record and earned a No. 2 final ranking in Class A-Public (Eurosport.com). The Tigers, who lost to eventual state champion Atlanta Classical Academy in Sweet 16, posted 14 shutouts this season and won 15 games by 10 goals or more.

•••

GIRLS’ TEAM

Justanna Smoot, Fr.

Apalachee

Goal keeper

Credited with 200-plus saves, second-team all-region selection 

Natalie Allen, Jr.

Apalachee

Defense

Veteran presence on the Wildcats' backline, second-team all-region selection 

Emily Hale, Sr.

Apalachee

Striker

Led team in goals, second-team all-region selection

Meg Folsom, Sr.

Apalachee

Midfielder

Led Wildcats in assists

Madison Dacus

Banks Co.

First-team all-region selection

Roxie Coley

Banks Co.

First-team all-region selection

Brooke Peevy, Sr.

Bethlehem Christian

Midfield/defense/forward

5 goals, all-region selection 

Abby Tolbert, Sr.

Commerce

Center back

Region 8-A Public Defensive Player of the Year, part of a backline that produced 14 shutouts, scored 4 goals, first-team all-region selection 

Kate Hill, So.

Commerce

Midfield

23 goals, 24 assists, first-team all-region selection 

Rachel English, So.

Commerce

Sophomore

10 goals, 9 assists, first-team all-region selection 

Maggie Mullis, Sr.

Commerce

Midfield/striker

8 goals, 5 assists, first-team all-region selection 

Kylee Taylor, Jr.

Commerce

Defender

Part of a defense that produced 14 shutouts, first-team all-region selection

Carson Hawkins, Sr.

Commerce

Defender

Part of a defense that produced 14 shutouts, first-team all-region selection 

Kendall Peters, Jr.

Commerce

Goal keeper

Part of a defense that produced 14 shutouts, first-team all-region selection 

Lissette Miranda, Sr.

East Jackson

Center Mid

Led team in goals, had two hat tricks

Cailyn Bousquet, Sr.

East Jackson

Striker

Team’s second-leading scorer, had one hat trick

Lindsey Fowler, Sr.

Jackson Co.

Forward

16 goals, 13 assists, first-team all-region selection, signed with Truett McConnell

Serenity Castillo, Sr.

Jackson Co.

Forward

10 goals, 7 assists, second-team all-region selection, signed with Georgia Gwinnett College

Avery Wortel, Jr.

Jackson Co.

Goal keeper

7 shutouts, first-team all-region selection 

Kennedy Habeeb, So.

Jackson Co.

Midfielder

9 goals, 7 assists, recovered from a torn ACL in June 2020, second-team all-region selection 

Rhiannon Lovejoy, So.

Jackson Co.

Defender

Was the team’s stopper at center back

Ava Borah, Fr.

Jackson Co.

Defender

Matched up with the opposing team’s fastest players at outside back

Delaney Weatherly, Fr.

Jackson Co.

Midfielder

4 goals, 1 assist

Reagan Bewley, Sr.

Jackson Co.

Midfielder/forward

4 goals, 5 assists

Abbey Eison, Jr.

Jefferson

Midfielder/forward

11 goals, 11 assists, 33 points, first-team all-region selection, Southeast All-American, Georgia State commit

Savanna Jackson, Jr.

Jefferson

Forward

19 goals, 1 assist, 39 points, first-team all-region selection, Southeast All-American

Carter Drake, Jr.

Jefferson

Midfield

2 goals, 9 assists, second-team all-region selection

Molly Parker, So.

Jefferson

Midfielder

12 goals, 5 assists, 29 points, second-team all-region selection

Ella Parker, So.

Jefferson

Midfielder/defender

Utility player, 4 goals and 1 assist, helped defense record eight shutouts, second-team all-region selection 

Lanie McCarty, Jr.

Jefferson

Defender

1 goal, 8 assists, second-team all-region selection, Southeast All-American

Julia Brooks, Sr.

Jefferson

Goal keeper

9 shutouts, allowed just 6 goals in region play, second-team all-region selection 

Tara Maxwell, Sr.

Jefferson

Defender

Part of a defense that recorded 10 shutouts

Victoria Guzman, Fr.

Winder-Barrow

Midfielder

4 goals, 4 assists

Rachel Howard, Sr.

Winder-Barrow

Center back

Veteran defensive starter, scored 2 goals

Kylee Bennett, So.

Winder-Barrow

Defense

4 goals

Honorable mention: Rylie Servatius, Jr., Jefferson, forward; Kate James, Fr., Jefferson, midfielder/forward; Mackenzie Tooke, So., Jefferson, defender; Ashley Spurlock, Banks Co.; Hailey Bain, Banks Co.

-----

BOYS’ CO-PLAYER

OF THE YEAR

Adam Hayes, Sr.

Jefferson

Goal keeper

The Dragons’ veteran goal keeper posted 11 clean sheets, helping to lead Jefferson to its second-straight Final Four appearance. Hayes was a first-team all-region selection for 8-AAAA.

BOYS’ CO-PLAYER

OF THE YEAR

Aaron Diaz, Sr.

Winder-Barrow

Forward

Diaz, who earned team Most Valuable Player honors, scored 14 goals and finished with 17 assists as he helped to lead the Bulldoggs to the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.

BOYS’ COACH

OF THE YEAR

Casey Colquitt,

Jefferson

The seventh-year Dragon coach guided Jefferson to a second-consecutive Final Four appearance, an 11-6-2 record and No. 4 final ranking in Class AAAA (Eurosport.com). Jefferson earned road playoff wins over Marist and Columbus en rout to reaching the semifinals. The Dragons posted 11 shutouts this season.

•••

BOYS’ TEAM

Martin Ramirez, Jr.

Apalachee

Forward

14 goals, 2 assists

Fernando Galaviz, Sr.

Apalachee

Midfield

6 goals, 5 assists

Luis Coronado, Sr.

Apalachee

Defense

17 starts the Wildcats' backline, described as excellent defender by his coach

Daniel Argeuta,

Banks Co.

Named team's Most Valuable Player

Tucker Bennett, Jr.

Commerce

Goal keeper

133 saves, 4 shutouts

Eryck Diaz, Sr.

Commerce

Defender

5 goals, 6 assists

Jhonny Valle, Jr.

Commerce

Forward

14 goals, 1 assist

Jesus Perez, Sr.

East Jackson

First-team all-region selection

Roberto Calix, So.

East Jackson

Goal keeper

First-team all-region selection

Alex Reyna, Jr.

East Jackson

First-team all-region selection

Oscar Sanchez, Jr.

East Jackson

First-team all-region selection

Clay McEachin, Sr.

East Jackson

Second-team all-region selection

Jordan Gonzales, Sr.

East Jackson

Second-team all-region selection

Blake Martin, So.

Jackson Co.

Defender

Ball winner and distributor for the Panthers, second-team all-region selection

Parker Garrison, Sr.

Jackson Co.

Goal keeper

92 saves, 234 career saves, first-team all-region selection

David Diaz, Sr.

Jackson Co.

Midfielder

5 goals, 1 assist, second-team all-region selection 

Kupa Katompa, Sr.

Jefferson

Center attacking mid

First-team all-region selection

Sean Childs, Sr.

Jefferson

Defensive center mid

First-team all-region selection, signed with North Georgia

Cort McCormack, Jr.

Jefferson

Forward

Second-team all-region selection

Mason Fifer, So.

Jefferson

Midfielder

Second-team all-region selection

Brandon Newman, Jr.

Jefferson

Defender

Second-team all-region selection

Jake Kuhn, Sr.

Jefferson

Defender

Second-team all-region selection

Tyce Kimsey

Madison Co.

Goal keeper

Named the team’s Most Valuable Player

Andres Bustamante

Madison Co.

Right back

Named team’s Defensive Most Valuable Player

Will Perry, Sr.

Winder-Barrow

Midfield

1 goal, 9 assists, signed with LaGrange

Caylan Barron, Jr.

Winder-Barrow

Goal keeper

5 shutouts

Chance Barron, Sr.

Winder-Barrow

Defender/midfielder

8 goals, 2 assists

Daniel Saucedo, Sr.

Winder-Barrow

Forward

13 goals, 3 assists

Jason Lopez, So.

Winder-Barrow

Wing/forward

9 goals, 3 assists

Julio Caceres, Fr.

Winder-Barrow

Defender

3 assists

Honorable mention: Migel Flores, Madison Co., center back; Eddie Nido, Madison Co., center defensive mid; Alex Bravo, Madison Co., midfielder; Cesar Bolanos, Madison Co., forward; Htoo Min, Madison Co., forward; Johnny Benitez, So., East Jackson; Fredy Comacho, So., East Jackson; Brandon Carvajal, Banks Co.; Chevis Payne, Banks Co. 

