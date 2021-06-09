Here are the MainStreet Newspapers' all-area tennis teams. All selections were based on coaches' nominations. The MainStreet Newspapers' coverage area comprises Jackson, Madison, Barrow and Banks counties.
GIRLS' PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Chloe Smith, Sr.
Banks Co.
No. 1 Singles
Smith was named the Region 8-AA Player of the Year, helping Banks County go 14-0 in the regular season, win a region title and reach the Class AA Sweet 16
GIRLS' COACH OF THE YEAR
Charlie Smith, Commerce
Smith guided the Commerce girls to a 12-2 overall record, a second-consecutive area/region title and an appearance in the Class A-Public Eight Eight. Smith also guided the boys’ team to a 9-3 record, region runner-up showing and appearance in the state Sweet 16.
GIRLS' TEAM
Amy Davison, So.,
Kinsey Smith, Sr.
Bethlehem Christian
No. 1 doubles
Went undefeated in the regular season, finished as GISA Region 4-AAA runners-up and advanced to the individual state tournament
Jaden Hoard, Sr.
Banks Co.
No. 2 singles
First-team all-region for 8-AA
Addison Hoard, Fr.
Banks Co.
No. 3 singles
Second-team all-region for 8-AA
Amber Morris, Jr.,
and Aspen Davis, Sr.
Banks Co.
No. 1 doubles
First-team all-region for 8-AA
Channing Boswell, Jr.
and Abbey Bonds, Jr.
Banks Co.
No. 2 doubles
Second-team all-region 8-AA
Megan Suber, Sr.
Commerce
No. 1 singles
15-4 overall record, 3-2 postseason record
Kamden Cotton, Jr.
Commerce
No. 2 singles
17-2 overall record, 5-0 post season record
Lauren Lindsey, Jr.
Commerce
No. 3 singles
13-1 overall record, 3-0 postseason record
Carson Hobbs, Jr..
and Anna Taylor, Jr.
Commerce
No. 1 doubles
13-2 overall record, 3-2 postseason record
Joely Lord, Sr.,
and Kaylee Martin, Sr.
Commerce
No. 2 doubles
14-3 overall record, 4-1 postseason record
Rylee Sosebee, Jr.
East Jackson
No. 1 singles
8-2 record
Isabel Harrison, Jr.
East Jackson
No. 2 singles
5-5 record
Madison Bruce, Sr.
East Jackson
No. 3 singles
7-3 record
Brooklyn Clerici, Fr.
Jackson Co.
No. 3 singles
9-8 record, 6-1 region record
Emily King, Sr.
and Ansley Herrin, So.
Jackson Co.
No. 1 doubles
9-3 record, 3-1 region record
Hanna Lee, Jr.
and Sydney Gordon, Jr.
Jackson Co.
No. 2 doubles
10-8 record
Sarah Middleton, Jr.
Jefferson
No. 1 singles
4-4 record
Hayley Daniels, Sr.
Madison Co.
No. 1 singles
10-6 record
Jamie Dixon, Sr.
Madison Co.
No. 2 singles
8-9 record
Reagan Dobbs, Jr.
Madison Co.
No. 3 singles/No. 1 doubles
8-6 record
Anna Cowart, Sr.
and Karsyn Daniels, So.
Madison Co.
No. 1 doubles
7-3 record
Lindsey O’Connor
Winder-Barrow
No. 1 singles
3-2 region record
Sara Lo
Winder-Barrow
No. 3 singles
3-2 region record
Shaylyn MacKellar, Sr.,
and Riley Pavlik, Sr.
Winder-Barrow
No. 1 doubles
3-2 region record
–––
BOYS' PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Kade Graves, Sr.
Jackson Co.
No 1 singles
Graves finished the season at 20-1, earning Region 8-AAAAA Player of the Year honors. The senior closed his career as the winningest player in school history with a 60-7 mark over four seasons. That included a 26-match winning streak that spanned parts of his junior and senior seasons.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Keith Strickland, Madison Co.
The long-time Madison County coach guided the Red Raiders to the Class AAAA Final Four. Strickland’s team defeated Benedictine in the Elite Eight to reach the semifinals, marking the program’s deepest state-tournament run since a 2013 state-finals appearance.
•••
BOYS' TEAM
Johnny Dickinson, Fr.,
and Riley Lane, Fr.
Bethlehem Christian
No. 1 doubles
Went undefeated in the regular season, finished as GISA Region 4-AAA runners-up and reached the semifinals of the GISA Class AAA individual tournament
Pierce Martin, Sr.
Banks Co.
No. 1 singles
First-team all-region 8-AA
Ronnie Jones, Sr.
Banks Co.
No. 2 singles
First-team all-region 8-AA
Martin Suggs, So.
Banks Co.
No. 3 singles
Second-team all-region 8-AA
Chase Hatcher, Sr.,
and Sean Presley, Jr.
Banks Co.
No. 1 doubles
First-team all-region 8-AA
Luke Edwards, So.
and Conner McCall, Jr.
Banks Co.
No. 2 doubles
Second-team all-region 8-AA
Hunter Nunn, Sr.,
and Daniel Nash, Sr.
Commerce
No. 1 doubles
13-3 overall record, 3-1 postseason record
Kendall Sosebee, Sr.
East Jackson
No. 1 singles
5-5 record
Drake Tatar, Jr.
Jackson Co.
No. 2 singles
16-3 record, 7-0 region record
Bo Reeves, Sr.
and Garrett Julian, Sr.
Jackson Co.
No. 2 doubles
10-2 record, 7-0 region record
Luke Forrester, Jr.
Jefferson
No. 1 singles
7-3 record
Grant Morrow, Jr.,
Roman Smith, So.
Jefferson
No. 1 doubles
7-6 record
Spencer Darby, Sr.,
and Ethan Duke, So.
Jefferson
No. 2 doubles
7-5 record
Chase Tyner, Sr.
Jefferson
No. 3 singles
3-5 record (missed two weeks of the season)
Tate Bennett, Fr.
Madison Co.
No. 1 and 2 singles
9-8 record
Mason Smith, Fr.
Madison Co.
No. 1 and 2 singles
6-1 record
Paul Westmoreland, Jr.
Madison Co.
No. 2 and 3 singles
9-7 record
Landon Hall, So.,
and Evan Thomas, So.
Madison Co.
No. 1 doubles
15-2 record
Jacob Hall, Sr.,
and Justin Neagle, Sr.
Madison Co.
No. 2 doubles
7-3 record
Emory Page, So.
Winder-Barrow
No. 1 singles
5-4 record
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.