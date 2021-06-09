Here are the MainStreet Newspapers' all-area tennis teams. All selections were based on coaches' nominations. The MainStreet Newspapers' coverage area comprises Jackson, Madison, Barrow and Banks counties. 

GIRLS' PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Chloe Smith, Sr.

Banks Co.

No. 1 Singles

Smith was named the Region 8-AA Player of the Year, helping Banks County go 14-0 in the regular season, win a region title and reach the Class AA Sweet 16

GIRLS' COACH OF THE YEAR

Charlie Smith, Commerce

Smith guided the Commerce girls to a 12-2 overall record, a second-consecutive area/region title and an appearance in the Class A-Public Eight Eight. Smith also guided the boys’ team to a 9-3 record, region runner-up showing and appearance in the state Sweet 16.

GIRLS' TEAM 

Amy Davison, So.,

Kinsey Smith, Sr.

Bethlehem Christian

No. 1 doubles

Went undefeated in the regular season, finished as GISA Region 4-AAA runners-up and advanced to the individual state tournament

Jaden Hoard, Sr.

Banks Co.

No. 2 singles

First-team all-region for 8-AA 

Addison Hoard, Fr.

Banks Co.

No. 3 singles

Second-team all-region for 8-AA

Amber Morris, Jr.,

and Aspen Davis, Sr.

Banks Co.

No. 1 doubles

First-team all-region for 8-AA 

Channing Boswell, Jr.

and Abbey Bonds, Jr.

Banks Co.

No. 2 doubles

Second-team all-region 8-AA

Megan Suber, Sr.

Commerce

No. 1 singles

15-4 overall record, 3-2 postseason record

Kamden Cotton, Jr.

Commerce

No. 2 singles

17-2 overall record, 5-0 post season record

Lauren Lindsey, Jr.

Commerce

No. 3 singles

13-1 overall record, 3-0 postseason record

Carson Hobbs, Jr..

and Anna Taylor, Jr.

Commerce

No. 1 doubles

13-2 overall record, 3-2 postseason record

Joely Lord, Sr.,

and Kaylee Martin, Sr.

Commerce

No. 2 doubles

14-3 overall record, 4-1 postseason record

Rylee Sosebee, Jr.

East Jackson

No. 1 singles

8-2 record

Isabel Harrison, Jr.

East Jackson

No. 2 singles

5-5 record

Madison Bruce, Sr.

East Jackson

No. 3 singles

7-3 record

Brooklyn Clerici, Fr.

Jackson Co.

No. 3 singles

9-8 record, 6-1 region record

Emily King, Sr.

and Ansley Herrin, So.

Jackson Co.

No. 1 doubles

9-3 record, 3-1 region record

Hanna Lee, Jr.

and Sydney Gordon, Jr.

Jackson Co.

No. 2 doubles

10-8 record

Sarah Middleton, Jr.

Jefferson

No. 1 singles

4-4 record

Hayley Daniels, Sr.

Madison Co.

No. 1 singles

10-6 record

Jamie Dixon, Sr.

Madison Co.

No. 2 singles

8-9 record

Reagan Dobbs, Jr.

Madison Co.

No. 3 singles/No. 1 doubles

8-6 record

Anna Cowart, Sr.

and Karsyn Daniels, So.

Madison Co.

No. 1 doubles

7-3 record

Lindsey O’Connor

Winder-Barrow

No. 1 singles

3-2 region record

Sara Lo

Winder-Barrow

No. 3 singles

3-2 region record

Shaylyn MacKellar, Sr.,

and Riley Pavlik, Sr.

Winder-Barrow

No. 1 doubles

3-2 region record

–––

BOYS' PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Kade Graves, Sr.

Jackson Co.

No 1 singles

Graves finished the season at 20-1, earning Region 8-AAAAA Player of the Year honors. The senior closed his career as the winningest player in school history with a 60-7 mark over four seasons. That included a 26-match winning streak that spanned parts of his junior and senior seasons.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Keith Strickland, Madison Co.

The long-time Madison County coach guided the Red Raiders to the Class AAAA Final Four. Strickland’s team defeated Benedictine in the Elite Eight to reach the semifinals, marking the program’s deepest state-tournament run since a 2013 state-finals appearance.

•••

BOYS' TEAM

Johnny Dickinson, Fr.,

and Riley Lane, Fr.

Bethlehem Christian

No. 1 doubles

Went undefeated in the regular season, finished as GISA Region 4-AAA runners-up and reached the semifinals of the GISA Class AAA individual tournament

Pierce Martin, Sr.

Banks Co.

No. 1 singles

First-team all-region 8-AA 

Ronnie Jones, Sr.

Banks Co.

No. 2 singles

First-team all-region 8-AA 

Martin Suggs, So.

Banks Co.

No. 3 singles

Second-team all-region 8-AA 

Chase Hatcher, Sr.,

and Sean Presley, Jr.

Banks Co.

No. 1 doubles

First-team all-region 8-AA 

Luke Edwards, So.

and Conner McCall, Jr.

Banks Co.

No. 2 doubles

Second-team all-region 8-AA 

Hunter Nunn, Sr.,

and Daniel Nash, Sr.

Commerce

No. 1 doubles

13-3 overall record, 3-1 postseason record

Kendall Sosebee, Sr.

East Jackson

No. 1 singles

5-5 record

Drake Tatar, Jr.

Jackson Co.

No. 2 singles

16-3 record, 7-0 region record

Bo Reeves, Sr.

and Garrett Julian, Sr.

Jackson Co.

No. 2 doubles

10-2 record, 7-0 region record

Luke Forrester, Jr.

Jefferson

No. 1 singles

7-3 record

Grant Morrow, Jr.,

Roman Smith, So.

Jefferson

No. 1 doubles

7-6 record

Spencer Darby, Sr.,

and Ethan Duke, So.

Jefferson

No. 2 doubles

7-5 record

Chase Tyner, Sr.

Jefferson

No. 3 singles

3-5 record (missed two weeks of the season)

Tate Bennett, Fr.

Madison Co.

No. 1 and 2 singles

9-8 record

Mason Smith, Fr.

Madison Co.

No. 1 and 2 singles

6-1 record

Paul Westmoreland, Jr.

Madison Co.

No. 2 and 3 singles

9-7 record

Landon Hall, So.,

and Evan Thomas, So.

Madison Co.

No. 1 doubles

15-2 record

Jacob Hall, Sr.,

and Justin Neagle, Sr.

Madison Co.

No. 2 doubles

7-3 record

Emory Page, So.

Winder-Barrow

No. 1 singles

5-4 record

