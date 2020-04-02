CO-WRESTLER OF THE YEAR
Elijah Burns, Jr.
Commerce
Burns became a two-time state champion with a victory in the Class A 195-pound finals at the state tournament in Macon.
CO-WRESTLER OF THE YEAR
Josh Kincaid, Jr.
Madison Co.
Kincaid claimed his second-straight state title, winning the Class AAAA 126-pound championship at the state tournament in Macon.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Kendall Love, Commerce
Love’s Commerce wrestling team avenged a loss in the Class A state dual finals to Trion in January by winning the Class A traditional state title over Trion in February. The championship extended Commerce’s streak to seven-straight traditional state titles.
BOYS’ TEAM
Hunter Noblett, Jr.
Apalachee
Placed fifth in the Class AAAAAA 160-pound division at the state tournament
Jacob Voyles, So.
Banks Co.
Placed sixth in the Class AA 106-pound division at the state tournament
Evan Clark, Jr.
Banks Co.
Placed second in the Class AA 132-pound division at the state tournament
Parker Hobson, Sr.
Banks Co.
Placed sixth in the Class AA 138-pound division at the state tournament
Kellon Walley, Fr.
Banks Co.
Placed second in the Class AA 145-pound division at the state tournament
Gabe Dodd, Sr.
Banks Co.
Placed fifth in the Class AA 152-pound division at the state tournament
Josh Stapleton, Jr.
Banks Co.
Placed fifth in the Class AA 195-pound division at the state tournament
Erwin Durmic, Sr.
Banks Co.
Placed sixth in the Class AA 220-pound division at the state tournament
Daniel Nash, Jr.
Commerce
Placed third in the Class A 106-pound division at the state tournament
Dawson Legg, Jr.
Commerce
Won the Class A 113-pound state championship
Bryson Flint, Jr.
Commerce
Placed third in the Class A 126-pound division at the state tournament
Brayden Phillips, Fr.
Commerce
Placed third in the Class A 170-pound division at the state tournament
Jake Frates, Jr.
Commerce
Won the Class A 182-pound state championship
Josh Frates, Sr.
Commerce
Placed third in the Class A 220-pound division at the state tournament
Ethans Epps, So.
Commerce
Placed sixth in the Class A 285-pound division at the state tournament
Nathan McArter, Sr.
Jackson Co.
Placed fifth in the Class AAA 138-pound division at the state tournament
Kaden Andreasen, Sr.
Jackson Co.
Placed sixth in the Class AAA 160-pound division at the state tournament
Aiden Giroux, Sr.
Jackson Co.
Placed third in the Class AAA 182-pound division at the state tournament
Tyler Wester, Sr.
Jackson Co.
Placed second in the Class AAA 195-pound division at the state tournament
Devonte Stephens, Sr.
Jackson Co.
Placed sixth in the Class AAA 220-pound division at the state tournament
Chaz McDonald, Fr.
Jefferson
Placed second in the Class AAA 106-pound division at the state tournament
Davis Dollar, Fr.
Jefferson
Placed third in the Class AAA 113-pound division at the state tournament
Tyson Thurmond, Jr.
Jefferson
Placed second in the Class AAA 120-pound division at the state tournament
Mason Mingus, Jr.
Jefferson
Placed second in the Class AAA 126-pound division at the state tournament
Grant Hamilton, So.
Jefferson
Placed fifth in the Class AAA 170-pound division at the state tournament
Avery Nelms, Jr.
Jefferson
Placed sixth in the Class AAA 170-pound division at the state tournament
Riley Dugan, Sr.
Jefferson
Placed sixth in the Class AAA 182-pound division at the state tournament
Rowan Smith, Sr.
Madison Co.
Placed second in the Class AAAA 138-pound division at the state tournament
Jaxon Hoetzel, Sr.
Madison Co.
Placed second in the Class AAAA 182-pound division at the state tournament
Hamilton Cooper, Sr.
Madison Co.
Placed second in the Class AAAA 220-pound division at the state tournament
Chas Ferm, Sr.
Winder-Barrow
Placed sixth in the Class AAAA 160-pound division at the state tournament
•••
GIRLS’ TEAM
Samantha Huff, So.
Apalachee
Placed fifth in 142-pound division of the all-classification girls’ state tournament
Raven Cook, Fr.
Jackson Co.
Placed third in the 132-pound division of the all-classification girls’ state tournament
Bre Lumley, Sr.
Jackson Co.
Placed fourth in the 172-pound division of the all-classification girls’ state tournament
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.