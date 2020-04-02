CO-WRESTLER OF THE YEAR

Elijah Burns, Jr.

Commerce

Burns became a two-time state champion with a victory in the Class A 195-pound finals at the state tournament in Macon.

CO-WRESTLER OF THE YEAR

Josh Kincaid, Jr.

Madison Co.

Kincaid claimed his second-straight state title, winning the Class AAAA 126-pound championship at the state tournament in Macon.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Kendall Love, Commerce

Love’s Commerce wrestling team avenged a loss in the Class A state dual finals to Trion in January by winning the Class A traditional state title over Trion in February. The championship extended Commerce’s streak to seven-straight traditional state titles.

BOYS’ TEAM

Hunter Noblett, Jr.

Apalachee

Placed fifth in the Class AAAAAA 160-pound division at the state tournament

Jacob Voyles, So.

Banks Co.

Placed sixth in the Class AA 106-pound division at the state tournament

Evan Clark, Jr.

Banks Co.

Placed second in the Class AA 132-pound division at the state tournament

Parker Hobson, Sr.

Banks Co.

Placed sixth in the Class AA 138-pound division at the state tournament

Kellon Walley, Fr.

Banks Co.

Placed second in the Class AA 145-pound division at the state tournament

Gabe Dodd, Sr.

Banks Co.

Placed fifth in the Class AA 152-pound division at the state tournament

Josh Stapleton, Jr.

Banks Co.

Placed fifth in the Class AA 195-pound division at the state tournament

Erwin Durmic, Sr.

Banks Co.

Placed sixth in the Class AA 220-pound division at the state tournament

Daniel Nash, Jr.

Commerce

Placed third in the Class A 106-pound division at the state tournament

Dawson Legg, Jr.

Commerce

Won the Class A 113-pound state championship

Bryson Flint, Jr.

Commerce

Placed third in the Class A 126-pound division at the state tournament

Brayden Phillips, Fr.

Commerce

Placed third in the Class A 170-pound division at the state tournament

Jake Frates, Jr.

Commerce

Won the Class A 182-pound state championship

Josh Frates, Sr.

Commerce

Placed third in the Class A 220-pound division at the state tournament

Ethans Epps, So.

Commerce

Placed sixth in the Class A 285-pound division at the state tournament

Nathan McArter, Sr.

Jackson Co.

Placed fifth in the Class AAA 138-pound division at the state tournament

Kaden Andreasen, Sr.

Jackson Co.

Placed sixth in the Class AAA 160-pound division at the state tournament

Aiden Giroux, Sr.

Jackson Co.

Placed third in the Class AAA 182-pound division at the state tournament

Tyler Wester, Sr.

Jackson Co.

Placed second in the Class AAA 195-pound division at the state tournament

Devonte Stephens, Sr.

Jackson Co.

Placed sixth in the Class AAA 220-pound division at the state tournament

Chaz McDonald, Fr.

Jefferson

Placed second in the Class AAA 106-pound division at the state tournament

Davis Dollar, Fr.

Jefferson

Placed third in the Class AAA 113-pound division at the state tournament

Tyson Thurmond, Jr.

Jefferson

Placed second in the Class AAA 120-pound division at the state tournament

Mason Mingus, Jr.

Jefferson

Placed second in the Class AAA 126-pound division at the state tournament

Grant Hamilton, So.

Jefferson

Placed fifth in the Class AAA 170-pound division at the state tournament

Avery Nelms, Jr.

Jefferson

Placed sixth in the Class AAA 170-pound division at the state tournament

Riley Dugan, Sr.

Jefferson

Placed sixth in the Class AAA 182-pound division at the state tournament

Rowan Smith, Sr.

Madison Co.

Placed second in the Class AAAA 138-pound division at the state tournament

Jaxon Hoetzel, Sr.

Madison Co.

Placed second in the Class AAAA 182-pound division at the state tournament

Hamilton Cooper, Sr.

Madison Co.

Placed second in the Class AAAA 220-pound division at the state tournament

Chas Ferm, Sr.

Winder-Barrow

Placed sixth in the Class AAAA 160-pound division at the state tournament

•••

GIRLS’ TEAM

Samantha Huff, So.

Apalachee

Placed fifth in 142-pound division of the all-classification girls’ state tournament

Raven Cook, Fr.

Jackson Co.

Placed third in the 132-pound division of the all-classification girls’ state tournament

Bre Lumley, Sr.

Jackson Co.

Placed fourth in the 172-pound division of the all-classification girls’ state tournament

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.