PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Brandon Hudson, Sr.
Jefferson
forward
Scored 20 goals and had 7 assists in 12 games, first-team all-region selection for 8-AAA
•••
Nestor Perla, Sr.
Apalachee
striker
12 goals, 11 assists
Jorge Bazan, Sr.
Apalachee
midfielder
10 goals, 6 assists
Ronal Galindo, Sr.
Apalachee
goal keeper
4 shutouts
Juan Marchan, Sr.
Commerce
defender
NA
Eryck Diaz, Jr.
Commerce
midfielder
NA
Tucker Bennett, So.
Commerce
goal keeper
NA
Owen Gates, Sr.
East Jackson
midfielder
5 goals, 5 assists, first-team all-region selection for 8-AAA
Michael Benitex, Sr.
East Jackson
defender
Part of a defensive unit that game up 2 goals on the season, first-team all-region selection for 8-AAA
Isaiah Wegesend, Sr.
East Jackson
defender
Part of a defensive unit that game up 2 goals on the season, second-team all-region selection for 8-AAA
Clay McEachin Jr.
East Jackson
midfielder
2 goals, 4 assists, second-team all-region selection for 8-AAA
Jesus Perez, Jr.
East Jackson
midfielder
2 goals, 4 assists, second-team all-region selection for 8-AAA
Alexys Garcia, Sr.
East Jackson
forward
4 goals, first-team all-region selection for 8-AAA
Roberto Calix, Fr.
East Jackson
goal keeper
2 shutouts, 4 goals surrendered in two games, first-team all-region selection for 8-AAA
Hunter Lumley, So.
Jackson Co.
forward
12 goals, 1 assist, first-team all-region selection for 8-AAA
Ashton Parnell, Sr.
Jackson Co.
forward
6 goals, 2 assists, second-team all-region selection for 8-AAA
Ryan Xiong, Sr.
Jackson Co.
midfielder
7 goals, 5 assists, first-team all-region selection for 8-AAA
Taras Pomyanovskyy, Sr.
Jackson Co.
midfielder
second-team all-region selection for 8-AAA, the physical leader in the midfield for the Panthers, according to his coach
Hunter Lovejoy, Sr.
Jackson Co.
defender
Played every minute of the Panthers’ season, was part of a defensive unit that allowed an average of 1.43 goals per game, first-team all-region selection for 8-AAA
Blake Martin, Fr.
Jackson Co.
defender
Played every minute of the Panthers’ season, was part of a defensive unit that allowed an average of 1.43 goals per game, second-team all-region selection for 8-AAA
Parker Garrison, Jr.
Jackson Co.
goal keeper
51 saves, held opponents to an average of 1.18 goals per game, first-team all-region selection for 8-AAA
Will Burdick, Sr.
Jefferson
center back
Played 952 minutes in 12 games, first-team all-region selection for 8-AAA
Adam Hayes, Jr.
Jefferson
goal keeper
38 saves, 72 percent save percentage, 1 assist, 769 minutes played in 12 games, first-team all-region selection for 8-AAA
Eric Bravo, Sr.
Madison Co.
midfielder
NA
Landon Dougherty, Sr.
Madison Co.
midfielder
NA
Michael Montes, Sr.
Winder-Barrow
forward
9 goals, 3 assists (2 goals and 3 assists in Region 8-AAAAAA play)
Aaron Diaz, Jr.
Winder-Barrow
defender, midfielder, wing
5 goals, 7 assists (4 goals and 1 assist in Region 8-AAAAAA play)
Brian Villanueva, Sr.
Winder-Barrow
defender
5 goals and 1 assist as a defender
Will Perry, Jr.
Winder-Barrow
midfielder
1 goal, 5 assists
