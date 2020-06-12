PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Brandon Hudson, Sr.

Jefferson

forward

Scored 20 goals and had 7 assists in 12 games, first-team all-region selection for 8-AAA

Nestor Perla, Sr.

Apalachee

striker

12 goals, 11 assists

Jorge Bazan, Sr.

Apalachee

midfielder 

10 goals, 6 assists

Ronal Galindo, Sr.

Apalachee

goal keeper

4 shutouts

Juan Marchan, Sr.

Commerce

defender

NA

Eryck Diaz, Jr.

Commerce

midfielder

NA

Tucker Bennett, So.

Commerce

goal keeper

NA

Owen Gates, Sr.

East Jackson

midfielder

5 goals, 5 assists, first-team all-region selection for 8-AAA

Michael Benitex, Sr.

East Jackson

defender

Part of a defensive unit that game up 2 goals on the season, first-team all-region selection for 8-AAA

Isaiah Wegesend, Sr.

East Jackson

defender

Part of a defensive unit that game up 2 goals on the season, second-team all-region selection for 8-AAA

Clay McEachin Jr.

East Jackson

midfielder

2 goals, 4 assists, second-team all-region selection for 8-AAA

Jesus Perez, Jr.

East Jackson

midfielder

2 goals, 4 assists, second-team all-region selection for 8-AAA

Alexys Garcia, Sr.

East Jackson

forward

4 goals, first-team all-region selection for 8-AAA

Roberto Calix, Fr.

East Jackson

goal keeper

2 shutouts, 4 goals surrendered in two games, first-team all-region selection for 8-AAA

Hunter Lumley, So.

Jackson Co.

forward

12 goals, 1 assist, first-team all-region selection for 8-AAA

Ashton Parnell, Sr.

Jackson Co.

forward

6 goals, 2 assists, second-team all-region selection for 8-AAA

Ryan Xiong, Sr.

Jackson Co.

midfielder

7 goals, 5 assists, first-team all-region selection for 8-AAA

Taras Pomyanovskyy, Sr.

Jackson Co.

midfielder

second-team all-region selection for 8-AAA, the physical leader in the midfield for the Panthers, according to his coach

Hunter Lovejoy, Sr.

Jackson Co.

defender

Played every minute of the Panthers’ season, was part of a defensive unit that allowed an average of 1.43 goals per game, first-team all-region selection for 8-AAA

Blake Martin, Fr.

Jackson Co.

defender

Played every minute of the Panthers’ season, was part of a defensive unit that allowed an average of 1.43 goals per game, second-team all-region selection for 8-AAA

Parker Garrison, Jr.

Jackson Co.

goal keeper

51 saves, held opponents to an average of 1.18 goals per game, first-team all-region selection for 8-AAA

Will Burdick, Sr.

Jefferson

center back

Played 952 minutes in 12 games, first-team all-region selection for 8-AAA

Adam Hayes, Jr.

Jefferson

goal keeper

38 saves, 72 percent save percentage, 1 assist, 769 minutes played in 12 games, first-team all-region selection for 8-AAA

Eric Bravo, Sr.

Madison Co.

midfielder

NA

Landon Dougherty, Sr.

Madison Co.

midfielder

NA

Michael Montes, Sr.

Winder-Barrow

forward

9 goals, 3 assists (2 goals and 3 assists in Region 8-AAAAAA play)

Aaron Diaz, Jr.

Winder-Barrow

defender, midfielder, wing

5 goals, 7 assists (4 goals and 1 assist in Region 8-AAAAAA play)

Brian Villanueva, Sr.

Winder-Barrow

defender

5 goals and 1 assist as a defender

Will Perry, Jr.

Winder-Barrow

midfielder

1 goal, 5 assists

