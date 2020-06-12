PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Chloe Diaz, Fr.
Commerce
midfielder
31 goals in just 9 games, 13 assists, ranked No. 1 in goals and assists in Class A, ranked No. 2 in all classifications for goals scored and fourth in assists, Region 8-A Player of the Year
•••
Taylor Salvaggio, Sr.
Apalachee
midfielder
3 goals, 4 assists, signed to play at Georgia College
Bailey Arnold, Sr.
Apalachee
forward
4 goals, 4 assists, signed to play at Gordon State
Emily Hale, Jr.
Apalachee
forward
9 goals, 3 assists
Skylar Gordon, Sr.
Apalachee
defender
1 assist, signed to play at Georgia Military College
Sarah Currey, Sr.
Apalachee
goal keeper/forward
Signed to play at Truett McConnell
Erin Allen, Sr.
Apalachee
midfielder
1 goal, 2 assists
Victoria Johnson
Apalachee
forward
4 goals, 2 assists
Abby Tolbert, Jr.
Commerce
center back
1 assist, captained a back line that allowed only 3 transitional goals on the season, Region 8-A Defensive Player of the Year, first team all-region selection for 8-A
Kate Hill, Fr.
Commerce
midfielder
15 goals, 12 assists, ranked second in goals and assists in Class A, ranked fifth in assists in all classifications, first-team all-region selection for 8-A
Carson Hawkins, Jr.
Commerce
outside back
First-team all-region selection for 8-A, part of a backline that allowed only three transitional goals all season
Lindsey Fowler, Jr.
Jackson Co.
forward
6 goals, 15 assists, first-team all-region selection for 8-AAA
Kennedy Habeeb, Fr.
Jackson Co.
midfield
14 goals, 4 assists, second-team all-region selection for 8-AAA
Montgomery Garland, Sr.
Jackson Co.
midfield
3 goals, 2 assists, first-team all-region selection for 8-AAA
Ivy Bell, Sr.
Jackson Co.
midfield
5 goals, 4 assists, second-team all-region selection for 8-AAA
Kayley Medrano, Sr.
Jackson Co.
outside back
first-team all-region selection for 8-AAA
Avery Wortel, So.
Jackson Co.
goal keeper
0.9 goals allowed per game, first-team all-region selection for 8-AAA
Kassidy Gross, So.
Jackson Co.
center back
3 goals, second-team all-region selection for 8-AAA
Reagan Bewley, Jr.
Jackson Co.
forward/midfielder
5 goals, 5 assists
Ally-Kate Navas, Sr.
Jefferson
midfielder
9 goals, 3 assists, first-team all-region selection for 8-AAA, signed to play at Truett McConnell
Savanna Jackson, So.
Jefferson
forward
16 goals, 3 assists, broke a school record for most goals scored in a game (6), first-team all-region selection for 8-AAA
Abbie Eison, So.
Jefferson
forward
10 goals, 3 assists, second-team all-region selection for 8-AAA
Valerie LaDue, Sr.
Jefferson
midfielder
2 assists, part of a backline that recorded eight shutouts in 10 games, first-team all-region selection for 8-AAA
Margo Perry, Sr.
Jefferson
goal keeper
Recorded 8 shutouts in 10 games, allowed two goals in 10 games, 12 saves, first-team all-region selection for 8-AAA
Molly Parker, Fr.
Jefferson
forward-midfield
6 goals
Tara Maxwell, Jr.
Jefferson
defender
part of backline that recorded eight shutouts in 10 games, second-team all-region selection for 8-AAA
Carter Drake, So.
Jefferson
midfielder
5 goals, 6 assists, second-team all-region selection for 8-AAA
Lanie McCarty, So.
Jefferson
defender
3 goals and 2 assists as a defender, part of backline that recorded eight shutouts in 10 games
Hallee Nash, Sr.
Madison Co.
striker-midfielder
NA
Keri Janosik, Sr.
Madison Co.
midfielder
NA
Josie Johnson, So.
Madison Co.
goal keeper
NA
Alexis Thao, Sr.
Winder-Barrow
striker
14 goals, 6 assists
Peyton Babb, Jr.
Winder-Barrow
goal keeper
One of the top goal keepers in Region 8-AAAAAA, according to her coach
Jenny Gomez, Sr.
Winder-Barrow
midfielder
4 goals, 8 assists
Honorable mention: Rhiannon Lovejoy, Fr., Jackson Co., outside back; Julia Brooks, Jr., Jefferson, goal keeper; Sarah LaMar, Sr., Jefferson, midfielder; Chloe Hopcraft, Sr., Jefferson, midfielder.
