PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Chloe Diaz, Fr.

Commerce

midfielder

31 goals in just 9 games, 13 assists, ranked No. 1 in goals and assists in Class A, ranked No. 2 in all classifications for goals scored and fourth in assists, Region 8-A Player of the Year

•••

Taylor Salvaggio, Sr.

Apalachee

midfielder

3 goals, 4 assists, signed to play at Georgia College

Bailey Arnold, Sr.

Apalachee

forward

4 goals, 4 assists, signed to play at Gordon State

Emily Hale, Jr.

Apalachee

forward

9 goals, 3 assists

Skylar Gordon, Sr.

Apalachee

defender

1 assist, signed to play at Georgia Military College

Sarah Currey, Sr.

Apalachee

goal keeper/forward

Signed to play at Truett McConnell

Erin Allen, Sr.

Apalachee

midfielder

1 goal, 2 assists

Victoria Johnson

Apalachee

forward

4 goals, 2 assists

Abby Tolbert, Jr.

Commerce

center back

1 assist, captained a back line that allowed only 3 transitional goals on the season, Region 8-A Defensive Player of the Year, first team all-region selection for 8-A

Kate Hill, Fr.

Commerce

midfielder

15 goals, 12 assists, ranked second in goals and assists in Class A, ranked fifth in assists in all classifications, first-team all-region selection for 8-A

Carson Hawkins, Jr.

Commerce

outside back

First-team all-region selection for 8-A, part of a backline that allowed only three transitional goals all season

Lindsey Fowler, Jr.

Jackson Co.

forward

6 goals, 15 assists, first-team all-region selection for 8-AAA

Kennedy Habeeb, Fr.

Jackson Co.

midfield

14 goals, 4 assists, second-team all-region selection for 8-AAA

Montgomery Garland, Sr.

Jackson Co.

midfield

3 goals, 2 assists, first-team all-region selection for 8-AAA

Ivy Bell, Sr.

Jackson Co.

midfield

5 goals, 4 assists, second-team all-region selection for 8-AAA

Kayley Medrano, Sr.

Jackson Co.

outside back

first-team all-region selection for 8-AAA

Avery Wortel, So.

Jackson Co.

goal keeper

0.9 goals allowed per game, first-team all-region selection for 8-AAA

Kassidy Gross, So.

Jackson Co.

center back

3 goals, second-team all-region selection for 8-AAA

Reagan Bewley, Jr.

Jackson Co.

forward/midfielder

5 goals, 5 assists

Ally-Kate Navas, Sr.

Jefferson

midfielder

9 goals, 3 assists, first-team all-region selection for 8-AAA, signed to play at Truett McConnell

Savanna Jackson, So.

Jefferson

forward

16 goals, 3 assists, broke a school record for most goals scored in a game (6), first-team all-region selection for 8-AAA

Abbie Eison, So.

Jefferson

forward

10 goals, 3 assists, second-team all-region selection for 8-AAA

Valerie LaDue, Sr.

Jefferson

midfielder

2 assists, part of a backline that recorded eight shutouts in 10 games, first-team all-region selection for 8-AAA

Margo Perry, Sr.

Jefferson

goal keeper

Recorded 8 shutouts in 10 games, allowed two goals in 10 games, 12 saves, first-team all-region selection for 8-AAA

Molly Parker, Fr.

Jefferson

forward-midfield

6 goals

Tara Maxwell, Jr.

Jefferson

defender

part of backline that recorded eight shutouts in 10 games, second-team all-region selection for 8-AAA

Carter Drake, So.

Jefferson

midfielder

5 goals, 6 assists, second-team all-region selection for 8-AAA

Lanie McCarty, So.

Jefferson

defender

3 goals and 2 assists as a defender, part of backline that recorded eight shutouts in 10 games

Hallee Nash, Sr.

Madison Co.

striker-midfielder

NA

Keri Janosik, Sr.

Madison Co.

midfielder

NA

Josie Johnson, So.

Madison Co.

goal keeper

NA

Alexis Thao, Sr.

Winder-Barrow

striker

14 goals, 6 assists

Peyton Babb, Jr.

Winder-Barrow

goal keeper

One of the top goal keepers in Region 8-AAAAAA, according to her coach

Jenny Gomez, Sr.

Winder-Barrow

midfielder

4 goals, 8 assists

Honorable mention: Rhiannon Lovejoy, Fr., Jackson Co., outside back; Julia Brooks, Jr., Jefferson, goal keeper; Sarah LaMar, Sr., Jefferson, midfielder; Chloe Hopcraft, Sr., Jefferson, midfielder.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.