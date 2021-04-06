Multiple players from local schools were named to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s recently-released all-state basketball teams.
Jefferson senior guard Livi Blackstock earned first-team recognition for Class AAAA girls while teammate Deshona Gaither, a junior guard, earned second-team honors as the Dragons advanced to the Elite Eight this past season.
Commerce senior guard Bryanna Sanders, who helped lead the Tigers to their first Final Four appearance since 1989, was an all-state honorable mention for Class A-Public girls.
On the boys’ side, Jackson County senior forward-guard Kalib Clinton, who wrapped up his career as the Panthers’ all-time leading scorer, was an all-state honorable motion for Class AAAAA.
