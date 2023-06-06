Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center recently held its fifth annual sports physicals event, which provided 580 high school student athletes from area schools with sports physicals for the upcoming school year at no cost.
During the physicals, providers complete the Georgia High School Association (GHSA)-required American Academy of Pediatrics Sport Physical Form, which includes a vital sign assessment, an orthopedic functional motor screening, and a physical exam.
"In order to compete in high school athletics, these students are required to complete a pre-participation sports physical exam," said Katie Terrell, an athletic trainer at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center who helped to coordinate the event. "We are delighted to volunteer our time once again to ensure these students complete this important state requirement."
Fourteen physicians and physician assistants from Piedmont’s orthopedic and primary care offices, 15 athletic trainers, 14 nurses from the orthopedic practice and the hospital’s community education department, 14 physical therapists and physical therapy assistants, as well as 12 front-office staff members, were stationed throughout the Orthopedics and Sports Medicine and Sports Medicine Outpatient Rehab facility to conduct the physicals.
"Piedmont is a blessing to our school and community," said Cedar Shoal High School Athletic Director and Head Basketball Coach Dreco Thomas. "They provide a service, free athletic physicals, to our student athletes, which gives families that may not have the resources the chance to meet the requirement. It is very convenient for all of our athletes."
Understanding that there were hundreds of student athletes in the area who required their sports physical exams, Terrell says they saw a way to engage with the community and help students and families not only complete the requirement but also identify potential health concerns early.
Today, the event has grown to include 14 local schools, many of which partner with the Orthopedic Sports Medicine Program for athletic training and other sports medicine services. Monsignor Donovan athletes participated this year for the first time.
"These students work so hard throughout the school year. We all really enjoy pitching in and helping these kids succeed," Terrell said.
For more information about Piedmont Athens Regional’s Orthopedic Sports Medicine Program, visit piedmont.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.