Little did spectators attending the 2014 edition of the World Crown 300 know at the time that they were watching the last major race to ever be held at Gresham Motorsports Park.
The half-mile, recently-renovated (at the time) track closed in 2015. Owner Jim Gresham cited the economic crash of the late 2000s, mixed with NASCAR's ban on private testing as reasons for the closure. In the meantime, Gresham sought out a buyer who would preserve the race track and bring action back to Jefferson.
After seven years on the market, no such buyer arrived. Instead, Gresham recently announced on Facebook that the property has sold, but that racing is not in the its future.
"As many of you had heard, Gresham Motorsports park has sold with the closing to occur mid-March," Gresham said in the post. "Our timing for trying to make the Old Peach State Speedway one of the classic half-mile tracks in the country could not have been worse...
"We tried very hard for five years to find a buyer with the desire and the resources to continue GMP as a race track, but we were unable to accomplish that. I'm not at liberty to say who the buyer is or what they're going to do with the track, but I'm sad to advise the facility will not be used in the future for the purpose it was designed for."
TRACK HISTORY
Gresham Motorsports Park opened in 1967 as Jefco Speedway, named in honor of the two cities it sat between, Jefferson and Commerce. The inaugural race at the track, the Tiger 200, was even named in honor of the team that won the annual football game between Commerce and Jefferson the year before. Commerce won the 1966 game 31-0. Coincidentally, the race was won by "Tiger" Tom Pistone.
NASCAR held several major races at the track in the late 1960s. Hall of Famers Cale Yarborough and Bobby Isaac won the Grand national (Cup Series today) races in 1968 and 1969 respectively. Tiny Lund won both Grand Touring (precursor to the Xfinity Series) racing in 1968 and 1969. Fellow hall of famer Bobby Allison turned a world record time in a super modified race car at the track in 1968.
NASCAR returned to Jefferson in the mid 1980s with a series of races in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (then known as the Busch Grand National Series). Darrell Waltrip, another hall of famer, won the 1986 race in May and then returned five months later to win the World Crown 300.
Larry Pearson, son of three-time Cup Series champion David Pearson, won the last two NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 1987 and 1988.
Those names merely scratch the surface of the legendary names who have won at the track. Bill Elliott, Neil Bonnett, Dick Trickle, Alan Kulwicki, Rich Bickle, Bubba Pollard, Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott all have wins at Gresham Motorsports Park.
Including previously mentioned names, the list of drivers who have won in Jefferson combine for 11 NASCAR Cup Series Championships.
Despite that list of national racers, one of the track's most successful drivers was a native. Paul Kelley from Pendergrass earned the nickname "King of the World Crown" by winning the World Crown 300 four times from 2001-to-2009.
The track had several names over the years. After being used as a test track for most of the 1970s, it returned as a race track later in the decade and was renamed Georgia International Speedway in 1983 after switching owners. The World Crown 300 was established that same year by All Pro Series promotor Bob Harmon. Trickle won the race and $50,000.
The race track changed hands again in 1994 and became Peach State Speedway. Jim Gresham purchased the property in 2008 and renamed it Gresham Motorsports Park after an extensive renovation.
GRESHAM MOTORSPORTS PARK ERA
The changes Gresham made included flipping the front and back stretch, bringing the grandstands from USA International Speedway (a Florida track which closed in 2008), a road course layout, infield tech facility and more. The renovations truly made Gresham Motorsports Park a state-of-the-art facility and NASCAR noticed.
The track was very popular with Cup Series teams for testing. Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kyle Busch, Tony Stewart, Jimmie Johnson and more turned laps at the track after the renovations.
NASCAR also brought the K&N Pro Series East to the track for three seasons. Cup Series driver Ty Dillon won the 2010 race, Max Gresham won in 2011, and 2021 Cup Series Champion Kyle Larson won the final K&N Pro Series race in 2012. The win was Larson's first in NASCAR.
The track continued to host racing after NASCAR's last date. The Southern Super Series held the last four major races in 2013 and 2014, including the final editions of the World Crown 300. George native Casey Roderick won the race in 2014.
Compounding the loss of regular racing at Gresham Motorsports Park was Lanier National Speedway's closure in 2011. For three decades, racing fans in northeast Georgia had two ovals to be proud of. In the span of just three years, both tracks became dormant.
RENEWED HOPE
The Pro All-Stars Series and INEX Legends Cars hosted a race at Lanier Raceplex in October 2019. Ben Ashline won the race.
The day rejuvenated the short track scene in north Georgia. In 2020, streaming site Speed 51, the CARS Tour and Southern Super Series attempted a similar revival at Gresham Motorsports Park.
The CARS Tour, which previously raced at GMP as the Pro Cup Series, was the first series to jump on board. The Southern Super Series agreed to co-sanction the super late model feature. The Modifieds of Mayhem Tour joined as a support race.
However, COVID-19 and a potential purchase of the track kept the race from happening, but those involved remained optimistic.
In July 2021, INEX returned to Lanier Raceplex because it needed to finish its summer series after the renovations at Atlanta Motor Speedway forced the Legends Cars season there into an early end. INEX hosted four nights of racing across three weeks.
Hope also came from outside the area. Short track racing appears to be healthier than its ever been in the last 15 years. Speed 51, which became Racing America in 2021, has done wonders for the grassroots level of stock car racing.
The Southern Super Series announced an increase in race winnings for every race in 2022. Track Enterprises, owners of Crisp Motorsports park among other tracks, purchased the Championship racing Association ion January. Track Enterprises plans on establishing a national super late model touring series.
The environment seemed perfect for Gresham Motorsports Park's revival, which makes the track's impending demise sting that much more for fans in north Georgia.
MORE LOST RACING HISTORY IN THE AREA
Gresham Motorsports park was not the first race track in Jefferson. In 1947, a track called Jackson County Speedway opened in a rural area just north of Etheridge Rd.
The track didn't last long and closed in 1951. Today, the Damon Gause Bypass (Hwy. 129) runs through the western section of the track. Mobile Modular of Arcade now sits on the property Jackson County Speedway existed at 70 years ago.
Gresham Motorsports Park is sadly the second racetrack in the area to permanently close in the last five months. The National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) announced the sale of Atlanta Dragway in summer 2021 and the new owners plan on demolishing the facility to make way for apartments.
The dragstrip in Commerce was a fixture of the NHRA schedule for four decades with the biggest event being the annual Southern Nationals. The 40th edition of the event in April 2021 became the last of the track's history. It closed at the end of the season in October.
Homer and Athens also had dirt tracks in the 1900s. Banks County Speedway closed in 1971 while Athens Speedway closed in 1992. Remnants of both tracks remain and Banks County Speedway actually had a reunion 2015.
WHAT ELSE WE MISSED
North Georgia hasn't stopped producing racing talent since GMP's closure in 2015. Dawsonville's Chase Elliott has followed in his father's footsteps to become the most popular driver in the NASCAR Cup Series. He won the Cup Series Championship in 2020.
Chandler Smith of Marietta has a sweet deal with Kyle Busch Motorsports allowing him to race full time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and in late models whenever he wants. Smith won the most recent truck series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday (Mar. 4).
Smith also won the 2021 Snowball Derby at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Fla. and competed for the win in the super late model feature at Speedfest 2022 in February at Crisp Motorsports Park in Cordele. Pollard, from Senoia, won the race.
Jake Garcia, a native of Monroe, is one of the sports brightest teenage stars. The 17-year old won the Southern Super Series championship and Blizzard Series championship in 2021. He made his first NASCAR start in late 2021 driving in an ARCA Menards West race for David Gilliland Racing. Garcia was also in the mix with Smith at Speedfest.
Braselton's own Graham Campbell, who raced at the midget track overlooking Lanier Raceplex for several years became a star in the INEX Legends Car series. He began racing pro late models last year and had a top 10 finish at Speedfest 2022.
